‘Counting On’ Alum Cancels Christmas After Positive COVID-19 Test

Amy Duggar King shares that her close family’s holiday season will have to be spent in isolation this year due to a case of COVID-19. “Christmas is cancelled here until further notice,” she wrote in a long Instagram post.

“My test results came back positive, my husband is quarantined in our bedroom and his quarantine ends soon. My quarantine started yesterday and I’m in the bedroom upstairs away from everyone! I don’t have fever but the body aches and chills are terrible,” she continued, noting that her mother and her son, Daxton Ryan, haven’t come down with the virus and were downstairs watching the movie Elf.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While it is unknown exactly how the Counting On alum came into contact with the virus, she speculates it happened while she was traveling via Delta Airlines –– which recently canceled 200 flights because of the new coronavirus variant, Omicron. Amy recently flew with the airline on her trip to Atlanta.

“So nothing is wrapped, we didn’t do a family picture, we are separated from each other but life is still good and there’s so much to smile about…,” she continued in her post, showing off a photo of her on facetime with her husband Dillon King. “And even though I’m trapped for 10 days I’ll use this time to grow closer to the Lord, see some blockbuster hits and rest. I’m so thankful for mom for taking care of our little guy— we love you so much!! until we are better Merry MERRY Christmas!”

Some of her followers sent along encouraging messages given the unfortunate holiday circumstances. “The good news is that the baby is young enough that he won’t remember that Christmas was a week later than normal Feel better soon and prayers that your Mom and Daxxy stay healthy,” someone wrote. “it’s okay…one Christmas spent away from each other beats spending the rest of your Christmases without each other…like myself many families have lost their loved ones to this horrible illness…i lost my hubby on 8/30/21 and nothing worse than the pain of not having him here…so enjoy each other from afar…,” another said.