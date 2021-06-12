'Counting On': Abbie Duggar's Business Might Hint at TLC Series Ending Amid Josh Duggar Arrest

✖

Counting On star Abbie Duggar, the wife of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar's son John-David Duggar, recently began a new business venture, which has inspired speculation about the future of the long-running TLC series. The network still has not announced if the show would be renewed amid Josh Duggar's arrest for alleged possession of child pornography. Counting On's previous season aired between July 2020 and September 2020.

Earlier this week, Without a Crystal Ball blogger Katie Joy pointed out that Abbie, 29, was selling baby clothes on Poshmark. On Friday, Joy also noticed that Abbie began promoting her work with One Loved Babe, a subscription box company. Abbie and John-David have one daughter, Grace, who was born in January 2020.

Abbie's decision to sell Grace's baby clothes and to work with a brand lead Joy to speculate that Counting On's future is in jeopardy. "I’m actually starting to wonder if Counting On wasn’t renewed. Abbie & John haven’t traditionally done promos. She also is reselling on Poshmark," Joy wrote. TLC has not commented on Counting On coming back for 2021. In fact, there hasn't been a new Duggar-related program on TLC since an Easter special titled "A New Life" aired on March 30. "All of this makes me wonder if the end is truly on the horizon," Joy wrote. The 2021 season's delay could also be due to production starting later because of the coronavirus pandemic. This is all speculation though, as TLC and the Duggars haven't commented.

TLC released a comment on Josh's arrest in early May but has not commented since. The network did not comment on Counting On's future and instead noted that Josh is not involved in the show. "TLC is saddened to learn about the continued troubles involving Josh Duggar," the network said at the time. "19 Kids and Counting has not aired since 2015. TLC canceled the show on the heels of prior allegations against Josh Duggar and he has not appeared on air since then."

Josh, 33, was arrested in late April. He faces two federal charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western District of Arkansas, Josh "knowingly" received images of underage children, "some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children," in 2019. He pleaded not guilty and was released on bail. His trial is set to start in July. Days before he was arrested, Josh's wife Anna Duggar announced they were expecting their seventh child.

"Josh Duggar has been charged in a two-count indictment. He has pled not guilty to both charges and we intend to defend this case aggressively and thoroughly," Josh's attorneys, Justin Gelfand, Travis W. Story, and Greg Payne, said in a statement in May. "In this country, no one can stop prosecutors from charging a crime. But when you’re accused, you can fight back in the courtroom — and that is exactly what Josh intends to do."