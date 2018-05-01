‘Cooking in the Crib With Snooki’ Series Ordered by Viacom

Everyone's favorite meatball is getting her own cooking show!

Jersey Shore star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi will add some flavor to the Cribs franchise for MTV's YouTube channel with Cooking in the Cribs with Snooki, Viacom Digital Studios announced at the studio's inaugural Digital Content New Front Presentation Monday, reports Deadline.

Other details about the series haven't been released, but Jersey Shore fans know that wherever Snooki goes, there's sure to be a good time.

Also slated as part of the new content slate announcement includes The Majah Hype Show, a weekly sketch comedy show providing a funny take on news and culture for YouTube, You Up? With Nikki Glaser, a weekly show about celebrity news for Facebook Watch, as well as animated shorts on The JoJo & BowBow Show Show for YouTube, featuring the Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa and her furry best friend.

The studio is trying to re-imagine its brands for a new generation of audiences, Deadline reports.

"We're bringing the power and scale of Viacom's global content engine and storytelling capabilities to entertain and engage our fans whenever and wherever they're consuming content," studio President Kelly Day told the publication.

Snooki is currently appearing alongside her Jersey Shore castmates on Jersey Shore Family Reunion, which has already been ordered for a second season.

It's been almost a decade since Snooki graced fans' screens with her drunken antics, but she's here for the drama just as much as ever, getting into a big fight with former flame Vinny Guadagnino and best friend Jenni "JWoww" Farley.

Guadagnino talked with TooFab to downplay the fight, which he claims was not really like what was shown on MTV.

"Just looking back on it, I'm just like, 'Oh, wow, that happened and that was a storyline the whole time,'" Guadagnino said. "I had no idea that that was gonna be a thing. Me and Nicole's fight felt like just a little tiff that we had on an afternoon, and it ended up being like this whole big, dramatic thing."

He also cleared up the entire situation that caused the fight, claiming that he was not actually "grinding" on Snooki, despite what it appeared like on camera.

"I didn't even make contact with her, so I was not grinding," he said. "I was pretty much emulating grinding, like, 'Haha we're not allowed to be sitting next to each other, so I'm gonna run over to you and dance.' I knew I was gonna get that reaction, especially being drunk, so I'm kind of a smartass. I would never really touch Nicole or do anything inappropriate or cross any lines like that."

The two had a brief fling on the original run of the MTV series, but never developed romantic feelings for one another, he added.

"Me and Nicole had like a one-night stand or two one-night stands like 6 years ago," Guadagnino said. "We've never really had any feelings for each other. I do love Nicole, though — as a friend. There was never any feelings there, so the reactions you're getting are from her just knowing that this is gonna be on TV and things can be chopped and screwed and manipulated to look certain ways."

Aside from the hate thrown at Guadagnino, Snooki also got a dose online. Some felt that she overreacted to his actions, since they were done in jest.

"All of Twitter basically yelled at Nicole and was like, 'What're you doing? He's not doing anything. Get over it,' which I don't necessarily agree with," Guadagnino said. "I have to defend her a little bit, but I was safe, so that's all that matters."

Jersey Shore Family Vacations airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV