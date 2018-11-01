Colton Underwood Busts a Move in First ‘Bachelor’ Clip

Colton Underwood is dancing into his role as the new Bachelor!

On Halloween, ABC surprised fans of The Bachelor with the first promo from Underwood’s season, shared on Instagram.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the clip, the former pro football player, 26, picks petals off of the show’s iconic rose, spinning around and dancing as pieces of the flower rain down on him.

View this post on Instagram Here’s a treat from #TheBachelor! Happy Halloween! 🧡 A post shared by bachelorabc (@bachelorabc) on Oct 31, 2018 at 4:33pm PDT

“I’m your new bachelor,” the Indiana native tells the camera, blowing a handful of petals into the camera.

Underwood first entered Bachelor Nation in Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, where he was eliminated during the hometown episode. He later reconnected with The Bachelor alum Tia Booth on Bachelor in Paradise, where he eventually decided to leave after realizing they had no future as a couple.

Soon after, he was announced as the star of the new season of The Bachelor.

He opened up about her journey in Bachelor Nation on The Ellen DeGeneres Show soon after, saying, “I know how it was to go through Bachelorette and go through Paradise and know how good it was for me to continue to grow. So I knew the experience I had prior to it, and I was super excited because it’s helped me grow as a person.”

“I’m so excited to not only meet my fiancée and my wife, but to [also meet] the mother of my children and someone I want to spend the rest of my life with,” he continued. “I feel like I was born to be a dad, so I’m literally super excited for this.”

And while Underwood being a virgin has been a plot point in both Bachelor Nation shows on which he has appeared, he reassured DeGeneres that he wasn’t worried about the infamous Fantasy Suites.

“I’m looking forward to the Fantasy Suites because you could do more in the Fantasy Suites than just have sex,” he told the talk show host. “We could play board games. We could hang out.”

His past relationships definitely shaped his experience as the Bachelor, he later told PEOPLE.

“Obviously you can tell how it was all so emotional for me,” Underwood said in September. “But it was also good for me. I can’t say enough good things about Becca and enough good things about Tia. They’ve helped me grow and discover who I am and what I’m looking for in a wife.”

The Bachelor returns to ABC in January.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jon Kopaloff