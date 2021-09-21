‘Cobra Kai’ Fans Need to See Martin Kove’s Epic ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Debut

Martin Kove made his Dancing with the Stars debut on Monday night and put on a performance that Cobra Kai fans would love. The 75-year-old actor performed the Paso Doble to “You’re The Best” by Joe “Bean” Esposito with his pro partner Britt Stewart. Before the performance started, Kove did a Cobra Kai skit, which got the fans involved.

The judges gave Kove and Stewart a score of 13 out of 40, which was the lowest scored of all the dance couples. The judges weren’t too kind to Kove as they didn’t like the Cobra Kai/Karate Kid skit as well as his dancing skills. The fact of the matter is Kove is 75 years old and doing everything he can to entertain the fans. He will find out his fate next week when a couple gets eliminated from the competition.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://youtu.be/sw81uUitQKw

“This is much harder than any full contact tournament I’ve ever been to,” Kove said after his performance. Cobra Kai fans will likely vote as much as they can to keep Kove on the show. In the meantime, Kove is getting ready for the fourth season of Cobra Kai, which will start streaming in December. Kove was in The Karate Kid with Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. He joined the Cobra Kai cast at the end of Season 1 and emerged as the main antagonist.

“Karate Kid is a gift that keeps giving, and everybody loves it,” Kove said to The Hollywood Reporter last year. “To me, the star of Karate Kid, the original movie, was Robert Mark Kamen, the writer. Because how many other movies can boast five or six iconic lines, lines like: ‘Sweep the leg.’ ‘No mercy.’ ‘Mercy is for the weak.’ All that [from one movie]. ‘Wax on, wax off.’ There’s four or five right there. These are the classics that stay alive.”

Kove also talked about reprising the role of John Kreese. “I wanted to come back to the role,” he said. “I was quite leery to do it as written for the movies, but my basic insistence to the [Cobra Kai] writers was, “Are you going to write this character vulnerably? Are you going to give him some versatile situations?” And they did, they had him coming off episode-one, season-two as if he was a big shot. He portrayed that everything’s cool, and he’s coming back, and he wants to be in Cobra Kai, because it’s now big news.”