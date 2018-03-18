Christina El Moussa Posts ‘Magical’ Instagram Photo With New Boyfriend

HGTV’s Christina El Moussa is sharing with fans how lucky she is thanks to her boyfriend, Ant Antstead.

In an Instagram post shared to her official account on Saturday, the Flip or Flop star shared a photo of the two snuggling up for a selfie while in palm trees sway behind them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Luckiest,” she captioned the image with a cloverleaf and heart. [Ant Anstead] you are [magical].”

Fans agreed and complimented the couple on their relationship, with some commenting, “You seem so much happier now Christina!” while another chimed in, “Look at you, you got an accent on your arm!”

The 34-year-old TV designer who announced her split from husband of seven years and HGTV costar, Tarek El Moussa, 36, in December 2016, has been dating the British TV host since late 2017.

While Anstead is well known in England, he now calls Newport Beach, California home as per details in his Instagram bio. The 38-year-old single dad has two children, Amelie and Archie, with ex-wife Louise of whom he separated from last July. Although his children are in the U.K., he makes it a point to hang out with them frequently.

As a family man, Anstead has also been seen shopping in Southern California with girlfriend El Moussa and her children, Taylor, 7, and Brayden, 2.

El Moussa is proving she has moved on quite well, and her ex Tarek is doing the same. On Friday, Tarek celebrated his “new beginnings” after buying a house. The 36-year-old posted a 10-page photo gallery of the new home on Instagram, sharing that he was not initially looking to move, but when he saw the house in Costa Mesa, he had to have it.

“I was randomly driving down a street and saw this place and I knew it was the one,” Tarek wrote. “Within hours I was writing an offer and negotiating the deal…the lesson…if you want something go get it, go after it and never quit! This relates to life in general..if there is something you want take action!!!”

The single dad said his children “finally get a home with daddy” and asked his fans for their opinions on the beautiful new home.

According to the Orange County Register, the home was sold for $2.28 million. It was built in 2015 and includes a swimming pool, spa, deck, steam shower and free-standing tub. The garage also includes an electric car charging station and the home features state-of-the art smart features.