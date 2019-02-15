Christina El Moussa: ‘Flip or Flop’ Star’s New Show ‘Christina on the Coast’ Premieres May 23

Christina (El Moussa) Anstead will be back on HGTV soon enough with her new show, Christina on the Coast, which premieres May 23, the network announced this week.

Appearing at the Television Critics Association press tour this week, HGTV execs presented more details about the Flip or Flop star’s new docuseries, which will feature the expert house flipper “as she expands her design business in Southern California, turning her clients’ outdated properties into high-end showplaces.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Having finalized her divorce from Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa, Christina on the Coast will show her “personal journey” locating her perfect home to “start afresh while balancing parenthood and career,” as well as her budding romance with now-husband Ant Anstead of Discovery’s Wheeler Dealers.

“From the Property Brothers, Jonathan and Drew, to Flip or Flop‘s Christina and Tarek, we’ve mastered the art of building stars,” said Allison Page, president of HGTV in a statement. “And when these stars resonate for our audience, we embrace the opportunity to build new hits with them.”

Christina first announced she would be getting a spinoff show in July, sharing on social media, “I’m so excited to announce my new series on HGTV called Christina on the Coast, which will debut in early 2019! I will be helping homeowners redesign their outdated properties into beautiful spaces!”

In the eight-episode series, fans will get a more intimate look into their favorite HGTV star’s personal life, she added to The Hollywood Reporter, “Each episode is going to show a glimpse into a real life, selling my home in Yorba Linda, house-hunting and moving into my new place. It’s going to show me trying to balance it all with kids and work.”

“Christina’s design style is very popular, so it’s a natural progression for us to expand her visibility with a new series,” HGTV and Food president Allison Page told the publication in a statement at the time. “Her fans also are deeply vested in her personal life and eager to see what happens next — so we’re bringing them the opportunity to share in these real-life moments in a way that no one else can.”

Since then, there’s been a lot going on in Christina’s life, including her secret “winter wonderland” December wedding to her new husband. Maybe fans will get an inside look on her new series.

Christina on the Coast premieres Thursday, May 23, at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

Photo credit: Getty / David Crotty