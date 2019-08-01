Christina Anstead Bares Baby Bump in Sexy Two-Piece Bikini

Christina Anstead is reaching the final weeks of her pregnancy. The Christina on the Coast star is due to give birth to her third child — and first one with husband Ant Anstead — next month. She took to Instagram Stories ahead of the premiere of a new season of Flip or Flop to give her followers another look at her growing baby bump.

The HGTV personality shared a photo of herself in a two-piece black bikini, showing off her adorable baby bump.

“34 weeks. This week baby is the size of a… coconut,” she wrote, also tagging her husband on the photo. She also shared a photo of her most recent ultrasound, giving a new glimpse at her baby in the womb, with his hand covering his eyes but his mouth and nose were fully visible.

“No photos please,” Anstead wrote on the image, adding the hashtag, “#babyanstead.”

Anstead and Ant had a night out last week for the red carpet premiere of Discovery’s Serengeti in Beverly Hills. The reality star showed off her baby bump in a black, long-sleeved pattered dress paired with black heels, PEOPLE first wrote, while Ant matched her in a black button-down shirt and jeans.

On her Instagram Story, the star joked that she was “dressed like a leopard because it’s the only thing that fit.”

Ant and Anstead’s son is the couple’s first child together. She already shares son Brayden James, 3, and daughter Taylor Reese, 8, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Ant also shares son Archie 12, and daughter Amelie, 15, with his ex Louise.

Anstead has been keeping fans up to date on her latest pregnancy, sharing how she has been feeling since first announcing the news in March.

“June has been a crazy month for this family,”the mom-to-be wrote on the caption of a post last month. “[Daughter Taylor Reese, 8] had tonsil surgery — her recovery was rough (luckily after 3 weeks she’s all healed up!), [Ant Anstead] tore his bicep and had to have surgery (ouch!) and Tay & [son Brayden James, 3] got some not so fun virus that’s going around… needless to say… June and it’s gloom are almost over and we are ready for July.”

“Officially [29 weeks pregnant] and dealing with some major heartburn… but we are in the home stretch,” Christina continued, “Time to start preparing the nursery [clapping emoji and a blue heart].”

The reality star has also been promoting the return of her and El Moussa’s show, Flip or Flop, returning for a new season Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.