The Internet Is Obsessed With Chrissy Teigen’s Dad on ‘KUWTK’

This week’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians proved that model Chrissy Teigen’s dad is just as funny as his daughter, with the internet crowning him the breakout star of the episode.

Kim Kardashian ran into Ron Teigen while visiting with his daughter and her husband John Legend.

While chatting in the kitchen, Teigen brought up that her dad is a “big fan” of the Kardashians and has been watching their E! show for years.

“Who’s your favorite Kardashian?” the model asked her father.

After a moment’s pause, Ron went in with some realness.

“Actually, you’re my favorite,” he told Kardashian. “I thought Khloe was for a while, but then she kinda went off.”

“DAD!” Chrissy said, embarrassed.

“Don’t ask me questions if you don’t want them answered,” he responded.

It was a short exchange, but one that endeared Ron in the hearts of Keeping Up With the Kardashian fans.

Keeping Up With the Teigens anybody?