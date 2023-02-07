'Chrisley Knows Best': Todd and Julie Chrisley Get Into Fight About His Lies

Even though Todd and Julie Chrisley have since reported to prison, their former reality series, Chrisley Knows Best, had its season premiere on Monday night. According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple got into an argument over Todd's lies. Chrisley Knows Best, which has been canceled, premiered weeks after Todd and Julie began their respective prison stints.

In the premiere, Todd and Julie are preparing to move into a new home for the third time in the past year. Although, the pair had some different plans regarding interior design for their new place. Todd shocked Julie by gutting the entire home, which means that tore out the downstairs walls and stripped the home to the studs. Julie is beside herself by the development, as she thought that her husband was only "sprucing things up."

Todd claimed that they were necessary repairs, comparing the situation to getting plastic surgery. He said, "Julie, listen, it's like if you go have your eyes done, then you realize you need to have your neck done and then you need to have an upper lift and a lower lift." In turn, Julie said that she was more upset by how he lied to her about the renovations, as he told her that he was only going to make a few adjustments to their new pad. She even asked, "Why did you lie to me?" Todd replied, "OK, let's find a question that's a little easier." Later on, Julie opened up even further about the situation and explained why Todd's antics frustrated her so much.

"I'm just done with it. I'm over it. I feel like we are at a stage of our life where we need to find where we're gonna settle," Julie said. "I want Grayson to be settled the last few years he's at home before he goes to college. Chloe is nine. She likes stability, not doing a house and selling it and moving to another one and selling it. That's not -- I mean, I'm just tired of that. And not to mention, you lied to me, Todd." He responded by saying that he loved her and that he didn't want to fight. She replied, "I love you. But right now, I don't like you." ET noted that there were no mentions of Todd and Julie's legal troubles in the Chrisley Knows Best premiere.

Chrisley Knows Best won't be on the air for much longer. The USA show was canceled after Todd and Julie were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion. Todd was subsequently sentenced to 12 years in prison and Julie to 7 years in prison following their convictions. They were also each sentenced to 16 months probation.