‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Spinoff Reportedly in the Works

Chrisley Knows Best fans may have more of their favorite family on the way! Us Weekly reported Thursday that Savannah Chrisley and brother Chase are reportedly filming their own spinoff of the hit USA Network reality series.

An insider who spoke to the publication said the spinoff will focus on the siblings going on a road trip from Nashville, Tennessee to Los Angeles, where they have been spotted recently. USA also confirmed the publication that filming has been occurring.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 21-year-old daughter and 22-year-old son of Todd and Julie Chrisley have appeared alongside their parents, grandmother and other various members of their family for six seasons of the family’s reality show, which just celebrated its 100th episode in August before concluding the most recent season.

Todd had previously appeared on a spinoff of his own, an aftershow called According to Chrisley, which began airing in September 2017, but was reportedly cancelled just a few months later.

The siblings have been growing up on reality TV for years now, which can be interesting when it comes to dating especially, Savannah told The Daily Dish in June. The Faith Over Fear designer has been dating NHL player Nic Kerdiles since at least January, and previously dated NBA player Luke Kennard.

“I wouldn’t say it’s difficult because like I said, you just get used to it,” she told the publication.

She continued, “At this point, I would say the hardest part is whenever things are on the show because people don’t realize that’s happened months and months prior to when it’s airing. So that’s the hardest part because they think it’s happening right then and now. But, for me, when it comes to relationships, it is what it is. The world’s gonna find out one way or the other. I truly don’t care as long as it’s the truth that’s being put out there. It is what it is.”

And the two appear to be head over heels for one another. In fact, Kerdiles’ position on the Anaheim Ducks may be part of the season behind the spinoff’s L.A. destination!

“I definitely turn to him through a lot of stuff,” she gushed to The Daily Dish in June. “He’s always been the one person that I’ve gone to and I do trust what he says … as we’re getting older, times are different [and] we believe in different things, but at the end of the day, it doesn’t mean I don’t respect him. It doesn’t mean that I don’t love him. It doesn’t mean that I don’t turn to him whenever I need opinions or when the going gets tough. I just know at the end of the day, there’s someone to turn to.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Todd Chrisley