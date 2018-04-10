‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Gets May 8 Season Premiere Date

Get ready for some Chrisley craziness! Chrisley Knows Best is coming back to the small screen soon, and fans can’t wait for a new season with their favorite family

The USA Network reality series is returning for its sixth season on May 8, and will even celebrate their 100th episode in this upcoming run.

Are y’all bursting with love and excitement? We sure are! #ChrisleyKnowsBest returns May 8 on @USA_Network. pic.twitter.com/vtNkgL0Er8 — Chrisley Knows Best (@Chrisley_USA) April 10, 2018

The reality series, which follows the entertaining lives of Todd Chrisley, wife Julie, and their strong-willed kids Chase, Savannah, Grayson, and Todd’s hilarious mom Nanny Faye.

When the Chrisleys return in May, Chase and Savannah will face new relationship insecurities, USA revealed, and will be living their lives as “single and ready to mingle.”

Meanwhile, Todd and Julie will move into a new home with Grayson and their beautiful granddaughter Chloe. And, of course, Nanny Faye is always there to keep Todd and Julie on their toes.

Last season, the Chrisleys worked to launch Grayson’s YouTube career, while Savannah conquered her nerves while premiering her Faith Over Fear clothing line on the Home Shopping Network.

Fans couldn’t be more excited about the return of their favorite family to TV.

This makes me so happy!!! — 🤘🏼Hîllary🤘🏼 (@HillyD22) April 10, 2018

I’M SO EXCITED for the new season to start. There’s been so many stories online & in social media questioning whether or not the Chrisley Family were planning to continue filming. Now that we have the answer, May 8th cannot get here soon enough — Taressa Herbst (@Reesah2u) April 10, 2018

I can’t wait!!!!😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Sharondra (@Sharondra1) April 10, 2018

So excited! My very favorite family! — LaDonna Dollarhide (@lldollarhide1) April 10, 2018

Can’t wait. Need some humour and something to laugh about. — ⭐Mobo€arth⭐🐯💫✨ (@MoboEarth) April 10, 2018

Fans were nervous that the show might not be coming back for another season after rumors circulated in December that the reality show had been cancelled.

Todd quickly took to social media to deny the claims.

“Good afternoon, for all of you asking if I have decided to close the curtain on Chrisley Knows Best, The answer is NO,” Chrisley wrote. “That’s a fake story. They want you clicking on it so they make money from the clicks. We are here for as many seasons as you guys tune in for.”

Chrisley then took to Instagram to double down on the slam.

“Don’t be suckered in by these folks trying to cash in on our name,” he wrote. “We are currently filming season 6 and have no plans to stop unless you guys decide you are no longer interested.”

Chrisley Knows Best returns for season six on May 8 at 10 p.m. ET on USA.

Photo credit: USA