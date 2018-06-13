‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Daughter Savannah Opens up About Dating in the Spotlight

Savannah Chrisley is no stranger to the spotlight, but her role on Chrisley Knows Best certainly doesn’t make dating any easier.

The 20-year-old daughter of Todd Chrisley is currently dating pro hockey player Nic Kerdiles, and has had previous romantic ties to NBA player Luke Kennard. While Savannah hasn’t shied away from sharing details of her romance with Kerdiles in the past, she admitted to The Daily Dish that having such a high profile relationship is something to get used to.

“I wouldn’t say it’s difficult because like I said, you just get used to it,” she told the publication.

She continued, “At this point, I would say the hardest part is whenever things are on the show because people don’t realize that’s happened months and months prior to when it’s airing. So that’s the hardest part because they think it’s happening right then and now. But, for me, when it comes to relationships, it is what it is. The world’s gonna find out one way or the other. I truly don’t care as long as it’s the truth that’s being put out there. It is what it is.”

Savannah’s ever-opinionated father, Todd, has never had a problem telling people exactly what he thinks of his children’s significant other, previously calling Kennard a “snake” in an interview with PEOPLE. But he has openly approved of Kerdiles so far, even going so far as to welcome him to the family in a gushing Instagram post earlier this month.

The Faith Over Fear designer certainly seems smitten too!

“I definitely turn to him through a lot of stuff,” she told The Daily Dish. “He’s always been the one person that I’ve gone to and I do trust what he says … as we’re getting older, times are different [and] we believe in different things, but at the end of the day, it doesn’t mean I don’t respect him. It doesn’t mean that I don’t love him. It doesn’t mean that I don’t turn to him whenever I need opinions or when the going gets tough. I just know at the end of the day, there’s someone to turn to.”

Following the Anaheim Ducks’ final game of the NHL season, she even posted a sweet message to her beau, telling him how excited she is to get to spend more time with him during the off season.

“The seasons over which means no more traveling back and forth for me. Countless hours in airports and on planes. But I don’t mind a single one of them!” she wrote on Instagram. “Life is so short so you have to live everyday like it’s your last. Gonna miss San Diego like crazy!! It’s the place where everything began! But now it’s time for me to show @nickerdiles around Nashville in a couple of weeks!! Bitter sweet moment! Missing you already Nicolas.”

