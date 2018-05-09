‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Fans Celebrate Show’s Return: ‘I’m Going to Cry’

The Chrisleys are back, and not a moment too soon!

Fans of Chrisley Knows Best were champing at the bit for the return of the USA Network reality show, and along with it the antics of Todd, Julie, Savannah, Chase, Nanny Faye and of couse little Chloe!

“It’s a new year, and there are a lot of changes in the Chrisley household,” Todd said at the start of the Season 6 premiere Tuesday.

The Chrisleys and Nanny Faye were still settling into their new home in Nashville, Tennessee, Chase is spending most of his time with his family as opposed to down in Georgia, Grayson is “growing like a weed,” and Chloe was preparing to celebrate her fifth birthday.

“That’s a full-time job in and of itself,” Todd said of raising his granddaughter, whose biological father is his estranged son Kyle.

“Life is pretty perfect for the Chrisleys right now,” wife Julie added.

“See, there you go jinxing us!” Todd responded.

It’s this kind of interaction that fans were missing, and they sounded off about their emotions online.

Thank you Lord for bringing back @toddchrisley @JulieChrisley..it has been WAY too long since a new season! I’m pretty sure I have every old episode memorized word for word! #ChrisleyKnowsBest #usa #myfavoriterealityfamily #moveoverkardashiansChrisleysback 🙌🏼❤️🎉🤠 — Keri Lynn Cain (@kerbear820) May 9, 2018

I can’t wait 5 more minutes till #ChrisleyKnowsBest Season 6 starts! I can’t wait!! Super excited! ❤️🙌 — Heidi Jackson (@heidimjackson1) May 9, 2018

Can’t wait! Been watching reruns all day! Anticipation is killing me!! #chrisleyknowsbest — Claire Cox (@clairecox888) May 9, 2018

So excited that @Chrisley_USA is back tonight. I didn’t do anything today but watch reruns. No shame here! #SorryNotSorry #ChrisleyKnowsBest — on a mission (@mrscrazie) May 9, 2018

@Chrisley_USA #ChrisleyKnowsBest I’ve been waiting so long I’m so happy I’m going to cry — kt. (@katie_yacks) May 9, 2018

Omg we can’t wait 😍😍😍 #ChrisleyKnowsBest — Whitney Williamson (@Honda_Girl_336) May 9, 2018

Idk if I’ve ever been ready for something more than I’m ready for the season premiere of #chrisleyknowsbest — @toddchrisley @Chrisley_USA pic.twitter.com/GUH3NxfOfo — DILLON HUFFMAN (@DillonHuffmanTV) May 9, 2018

Chrisley Knows Best airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network.

