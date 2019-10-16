‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Daughter Savannah Chrisley Chops Her Locks for Cropped Pixie Hairdo

Savannah Chrisley is rocking a bold new hairstyle after chopping off her blonde bob in favor of an edgy pixie cut. The Chrisley Knows Best daughter, 22, showed off her new look on Instagram Tuesday, sending dad Todd Chrisley into a “concerned” spiral over the ‘do, shaved short on the side and razor cut longer on the top. “Ladies…do what YOU want to do,” Savannah captioned her big reveal. “Don’t base your looks, opinions, beliefs, etc on a man and what HE wants. It’s our world and they just live in it.”

She added a quote attributed to Rihanna alongside her empowering message: “There’s something so special about a woman who dominates in a man’s world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer.”

Dad Todd was quick to comment on her edgier look, writing, “Im not sure what I’m concerned with most , the lack of hair or the flannel ?”

She added another angle of the look to Instagram later, sending a wink and kiss emoji to the people who criticized her choice to cut her hair: “Anddddd….another one,” the reality personality wrote. “Just so the haters can take a closer look.”

The USA Network star might have been looking for a bit of a change during a stressful time in her family’s life as Todd and Julie Chrisley face up to 30 years in prison on federal charges of conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud and tax evasion. Although the couple recently settled their Georgia tax evasion charges for a mere $77,000 in back taxes of the $2 million claimed against them, federal prosecutors are still moving forward with their case.

Todd is also suing Director of the Georgia Department of Revenue’s Office of Special Investigation Joshua Waites, claiming that the tax official had a relationship with estranged daughter, Lindsie Chrisley that skewed the case against him, according to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ. Todd claims Waites enticed Lindsie into giving up information on her parents in order to gain fame and notoriety from investigating the famous family. Waites has not commented publicly on the suit.

