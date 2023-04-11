Chrishell Stause Shades 'Love Is Blind' Alum Bartise Bowden After He Welcomes First Child

Chrishell Stause is getting shady with Love Is Blind star Bartise Bowden in the wake of his baby news. After Bowden announced the arrival of his first child with a mystery woman, the Selling Sunset star responded to Bowden referring to himself as a "zaddy" on an Instagram post. Stause wrote in the comments section simply, "Who keeps lying to this man."

Stause's jab comes just days after Bartise shocked fans by sharing that he was now a father. "Might've been the villain on TV, but I'm gonna be the hero for him. Instagram, meet my little man," he captioned an Instagram post featuring of photos of the newborn. The former Netflix star, who appeared on Season 3 of Love Is Blind as well as Perfect Match, added in his Instagram Story, "We went from zaddy onscreen to daddy in real life. Yep, look at that, he just spit up all over us, didn't he?"

Bowden has not identified the mother of his baby, and it's unknown if the two are still together. Bowden's Perfect Match co-star Kariselle Snow commented on his baby announcement, "Bartise being the first dad after Perfect Match was not on my bingo card," as another Love Is Blind and Perfect Match alum, Shayne Jansen, wrote, "Congrats big fella!! Youre going to be a great father and know you have a great support group behind you."

Bowden's history on Netflix dating shows has always ended in heartbreak. On Perfect Match, which dropped on Netflix in February, the TV personality ended the show partnered with Izzy Fairthorne, but the two ultimately called it quits when they returned home from filming. Previously, on Love Is Blind Season 3, Bowden popped the question to Nancy Rodriguez, but after a number of hurdles the couple faced outside the pod, Bowden ultimately chose to say "no" to Rodriguez as they reached the altar.

Rodriguez also got a little shady after her ex announced he was a father, lip-syncing to Saweetie's song "BO$$ CHICK" in a TikTok Sunday. "If that b- hella basic, then that b- gotta go," she mouthed, showing herself with a class of wine as the song continued, "Huh, what's that in my cup? That's that potion." When a fan commented, "Nancy is like that ain't my baby IDK him," the reality personality responded, "Just minding my business, that's all."