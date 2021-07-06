Chris Hemsworth Swims With Sharks as He Goes All-Out for 'Shark Beach' Special

✖

It's time for SharkFest on National Geographic, and what better way to celebrate than with a special featuring Thor himself. Chris Hemsworth stars in the channel's SharkFest special Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth, during which the actor investigates how humans and sharks can live together peacefully. He took his investigation to the next level though, as he literally swam with sharks.

To really understand the sea creature, Hemsworth decided to get up close and personal with grey nurse sharks. He did so with the help of scientist and conservationist Valerie Taylor, who guided him through the process. Before the pair went in the water, Taylor explained that grey nurse sharks do not attack humans. Although, she did caution him not to make any sudden movements. She also explained the history behind the grey nurse shark. The species was originally thought to be dangerous and, as a result, grey nurse sharks were widely culled in Australia, which is where they filmed Shark Beach. But, Hemsworth shared that Taylor was the reason why the grey nurse shark is now protected. He even noted that the species was the first shark to be given such protection.

Hemsworth was a natural as he and Taylor descended into the water in order to get a peek at some grey nurse sharks. They soon came upon a large one, which the conservationist pointed out was a female. The Avengers star said during the program that it was hard to put into words the "serene beauty" of the sharks. He also called it a "privilege" to be able to see them up close. After they were done with their underwater exploration, Taylor shared some interesting facts about the grey nurse shark that they saw. The expert said that the grey nurse shark that they swam near was the largest that she has ever seen, surmising that it was around 12 feet long. Hemsworth also told the audience, via voiceover, that there are around 2,000 grey nurse sharks in the whole of eastern Australia.

Hemsworth went through all of these adventures in order to shed light on sharks and to get to the bottom of their often negative "reputation." Much of the special revolved around how those in Australia, in particular, are working to make sure that sharks and humans can co-exist in the same area without too much trouble. Yet, Hemsworth did stress that the ocean is the sharks' habitat, saying, "We are the visitors to their home."

Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth will air Monday, July 5 at 9 p.m. ET on National Geographic. There will be an encore presentation on Aug. 2 at 10 p.m. ET. on Nat Geo WILD. Starting July 9, Disney+ subscribers will be able to watch the special on the streaming service. Click here for a total guide to SharkFest 2021, and click here to read our full interview with Taylor and director Sally Aitken.