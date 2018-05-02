How Chip and Joanna Gaines Told Their Kids About New Baby on the Way

Before Chip and Joanna Gaines revealed their pregnancy to their fans, they had another important group of people to make the announcement to first: their kids.

Fixer Upper couple Chip and Joanna Gaines are about to be parents to baby number five, and when it came time to make the reveal to sons Drake, 13, and Duke 9, and daughters Ella Rose, 11, and Emmie Kay, 8, it was all about keeping it simple.

“I had all these onesies out that [said] ‘big brother’ and ‘big sister’ and I made them turn around and look at it. And it took them all a second to figure what the heck it was about,” Joanna, 40 told Country Living of the big reveal. “They lost it. They were so excited, and I think that’s what makes me the most excited — that they’re celebrating with us.”

While the Gaines’ waited longer in the past to make the reveal to their children, they shifted their strategy when it came to the newest addition.

“When they were younger, we waited [to tell them. Typically we’d say, hey let’s wait a couple of weeks before we say anything, but we told them that day. Out of anybody, we were most excited to tell the kids. Now that they’re older, they get it and understand,” Joanna said. “Back however many years ago when I had Emmie, they were all so young. They were 4 and under, and they didn’t really get it. But now, I have an 8-year-old kid to a 13-year-old kid, and every day they ask how many more days until the baby comes. So that’s been the most exciting thing — watching how excited they are.”

The HGTV couple announced in January that they are expecting their fifth child when Chip posted a photo of the couple sporting their respective bumps, only one of which was from a baby. “Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT),” Gaines captioned the image.

In March, Chip accidentally let it slip that they were expecting a boy in a video shared to Twitter from a Tim Tebow Foundation fundraising event.

“Alright, alright … if we’re going to announce the gender of our [fifth] child. It might as well come from my new friend [Gage]! Take it away my man. [Tebow Foundation],” Chip wrote alongside a retweet of the video.

“We’re just about to have another little baby, because Uncle Chip lost his mind… I can’t think of a ‘D’ name. Can you help me think of a ‘D’ name?” Chip asks Gage before revealing the couple is expecting a boy. “Is that a secret? I don’t know, that might not even be allowed on Twitter. It’s a little boy and I need a ‘D’ name and so far, all I could come up with was Dragon, and she’s like, ‘You are not calling that baby Dragon!’ Can you help me?”

Since the pregnancy announcement, Joanna has been showing off her growing baby bump on social media and documenting her pregnancy.