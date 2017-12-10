Chip and Joanna Gaines Welcome New Addition to Their Family

HGTV personalities Chip and Joanna Gaines might have a big family with four children and multiple pets, but that didn’t stop them from adding another member to their clan.

On Friday, Gaines shared the first image of her family’s newest member, a precious kitten.

I go out of town for one night… @chipgaines 😂🐱#welcometothefarmkitty A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Dec 7, 2017 at 6:35pm PST

“I go out of town for one night…” she captioned the image, which features the tiny kitten sitting underneath their family’s Christmas tree alongside the hashtag, “welcome to the farm, kitty.”

While the family is welcoming a new addition just in time for the holidays and have plenty to celebrate this year between Fixer Upper and a new collection at Target, they will be bidding farewell to audiences this season.

As reported last month, the final season of HGTV‘s Fixer Upper premiered Nov. 21 and intends to run 19 all-new episodes from the date.

The Gaineses are looking to “take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses.”

The remodeling series, which drew more than 27.5 million viewers during its previous season, follows the couple as they fix up houses in their hometown of Waco, Texas. The fifth and final season of the Waco-based show will feature not just families seeking their expertise, but celebrities from the likes of former First Lady Laura Bush and ex-football player Tim Tebow.

“We are really, really proud of season five,” Chip said. “We laid it all on the field and didn’t hold anything back.”