Chip and Joanna Gaines Address Pregnancy, Divorce Rumors After ‘Fixer Upper’ Announcement

Although Joanna and Chip Gaines still feel like it’s the right time to be getting out of the TV biz, they’re not leaving for the reasons that people have been saying.

Thank you all for watching, caring and cheering us on these past few years. We are overwhelmed by your support and your kindness. You have become a part of our story forever. Season 5 of Fixer Upper is scheduled to start airing in November and we really have saved the best for last! (To see the full announcement about our finale season, visit magnoliamarket.com/blog) A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Sep 26, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

The Fixer Upper couple addressed some of the rumors that have been flying since they announced last month that they would be ending their hit HGTV show after its upcoming fifth season in an interview with ET Online.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There’s so many [rumors], even leading up to it — I had this skincare line, so I’m leaving. It made it look like I was doing my own thing and Chip didn’t even know about it. That was just a big rumor,” Joanna said. “That our marriage is on the rocks…I was pregnant. Its funny when you start hearing this stuff. I was like, ‘I guess people can just make stuff up.’”

Up Next: Chip and Joanna Reveal When ‘Fixer Upper’ is Ending

The Gaines’ said at the time they announced the end of their show that their plan was to “take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses.”

Fans are still grieving the announcement on the Internet.

Just when I forget that this season is the last of Fixer Upper I remember and get emotional — KELLY PALENCHAR (@kpalll_) October 17, 2017

I love you both! So sad no more fixer upper, but best wishes for you and your family!❤ — Sonni Piper (@sonnipiper_) October 17, 2017

“For me, I’ve always thought I’d rather be missed than somebody get tired of us. I would prefer to leave one year too early,” Chip said while promoting his new book, Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff. “That’s honestly what led us to the decision to leave the show. We just felt like now is the right time. I certainly know how I felt before the fame.”

For those who are already missing the Gaines’ antics on their TV every week, there may still be hope.

“We really don’t know (if this is the end of us on TV). I feel hopeful for whatever it is,” Joanna told ET Online. “We have a real-life business on the ground in Waco, Texas, and we are opening a restaurant in January and February. There are lot of things, we just got to get on the ground and be a really big part of that as these things are kind of still going.”