Chip Gaines Reveals His ‘Heart Is Full’ With New Photo of Baby Crew

Chip Gaines is obsessed with new baby son Crew.

The Fixer Upper star, who recently welcomed his fifth child with wife Joanna at the end of June, took to Twitter Friday to give fans another look at the adorable baby boy.

My heart is full.. pic.twitter.com/6H4LuouX2T — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) July 13, 2018

“My heart is full..” Gaines wrote in a tweet, along with a photo of baby Crew asleep in his arms, wearing a dark-brown onesie with the sleeves covering his cute little hands.

Fans of the former Fixer Upper family quickly commented on the sweet post, complimenting the baby.

“He’s a little doll! Enjoy. They grow up in a blink!” one user wrote.

“You and Joanna make amazing humans! Beautiful,” another one gushed.

“So sweet! He has his mama’s dark hair too — do you think his facial features are more like hers too? Those cheeks look more like yours. I bet this little guy has stolen the heart of every member of your family,” another one commented.

Baby Crew has certainly changed the Gaines family since he was born on June 21, the couple already share four children together, Emmie Kay, 8; Duke, 9; Ella, 11; and Drake, 13.

Joanna recently shared how baby Crew was a happy “surprise” for the reality TV family.

“When I saw the results of the test, my jaw dropped,” she shared, explaining that she took a test after “feeling a little emotional and crazy.”

She continued, “Chip was in the driveway about to leave when I called him back and said, ‘We’re pregnant!’ He was so excited. We’re both just so excited.”

The surprise came as the family was saying goodbye to their HGTV series, which they saw as a sign they were making the right decision.

“When we were done, we had no plan like, ‘Let’s have baby No. 5,’” the designer explained. “It was a total surprise. But when we found out, it solidified that it was the right decision to leave when we did.”

Gaines broke the news on Twitter of the birth of the new baby.

“And then there were 5,” Gaines wrote. “The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great!”

Since then, both Gaines and Joanna have flooded social media with photos of Crew, each one cuter than the next.

“When this baby comes, there is going to be quite the gap,” Joanna told KMOV before the birth. “I feel like those years when the kids were all young, it was so foggy… at one point I had four kids [age] 4 and under, and I just remember it was like tag-team wrestling. Chip and I were trying to figure out how to do this with four kids so young.”

She added, “My kids are so excited about it … but [I want] to slow it down a bit.”