Chip Gaines Shows off 10-Pound Weight Loss While Marathon Training

HGTV personality, Chip Gaines is getting ready to run his first marathon May 6 and is not afraid to show off his dramatic weight loss.

Last week, the Fixer Upper star was photographed for his and wife, Joanna’s Magnolia account on Instagram with many taking to the comments section to remark on his new, healthy look. Gaines can be seen giving a celebratory fist pump in the image.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 43-year-old, whose wife is expecting their fifth child later this year, told Runner’s World it was important for him to run this marathon, but it did not come without its set of challenges.

“This is the hardest thing I’ve ever put my body through, but for me, running is a mental game,” Gaines told Runner’s World, adding he lost 10 pounds. “I’ve learned that if I can convince myself to just keep putting one foot in front of the other, then I can run as far as I want to.”

Gaines and his wife, Joanna are hosting the event in their hometown of Waco, Texas.

Earlier this year, Gaines announced he would be conquering the marathon with the support of his wife and children, who consistently tell him, “You got this!” Gaines adds that their encouragement is helping him to “hold myself accountable.”

“It’s about making a commitment and sticking to it no matter what,” he said. “And trust me, that ‘no matter what’ part is a real kick in the pants…especially at five o’clock in the morning.”

Gaines will have a lot more supporters in his corner this year. The couple announced in January they were expecting their fifth child together, showing a photo of the HGTV mom-to-be’s growing baby bump alongside the belly of her husband. The two are already parents to two boys and two girls, Drake, Ella Rose, Duke, and Emmie Kay.

Last month, Gaines accidentally let it slip that the couple was expecting another boy.

“Alright, alright … if we’re going to announce the gender of our #5th child. It might as well come from my new friend #Gage! Take it away my man.,” Gaines wrote alongside a retweet of the video.

Alright, alright.. if we’re going to announce the gender of our #5th child. It might as well come from my new friend #Gage! Take it away my man. @tebowfoundation https://t.co/VF50Ax2GTq — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) March 7, 2018

Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement and share D names with the HGTV couple.

While Fixer Upper has ended, their spinoff series, Fixer Upper: Behind the Design airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.