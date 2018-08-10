Chelsea Houska Looks Serene in New Baby Bump Photo

Chelsea Houska is currently pregnant with her third child, and the reality star has been sharing plenty of photos from her latest pregnancy with fans.

Her latest snaps are from a maternity shoot, and see the 26-year-old serenely cradling her growing bump in equally stunning settings.

The first shot features Houska standing in a field and wearing a long-sleeved white lace gown with her red hair down in loose curls as she gazes at the camera.

The second was taken in front of a body of water and finds the mom of two in a white spaghetti strap dress, looking down at her bump as she cradles it in her hands.

Houska captioned both images with three heart emojis, crediting photographer Kate Jones.

Jones shared a third photo from the shoot on her own Instagram page, posting a shot of Houska with her hands on her hips and laughing as she looks into the distance.

“A little look inside this beauty’s maternity session today,” the photographer wrote. “I had an idea and she let me run with it.”

Houska is already mom to daughter Aubree, from a previous relationship, and son Watson, who she shares with husband Cole DeBoer.

On Twitter, the Teen Mom 2 star shared with a fan that she had never done a maternity shoot before.

“I’ve never done them either, definitely out of my comfort zone!” she wrote. “But the photographer talked me into it and I’m SO glad I did!”

She also dished on her pregnancy weight, revealing that she is “About the same as I was with Aubree..smaller than Watson!”

On August 7, Houska shared that she is 35 weeks pregnant. In another tweet, she noted that she had Watson at 37 weeks and Aubree at 35 weeks, so it seems baby number three could arrive any day.

Houska also addressed the physical altercation between Teen Mom 2 co-stars Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus that occurred at the show’s recent reunion, which was filmed in May and saw her get herself out of the way keep her unborn child safe.

“Hey I don’t even care if it IS dramatic,” she noted of her behavior. “When it comes to anything that has to do with my babes…in or outside my belly. You’re damn straight I’m gonna be dramatic AF “

