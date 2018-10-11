Chelsea Houska Reveals If She Wants More Kids After Baby Layne

Chelsea Houska isn’t done having babies just yet!

The Teen Mom 2 star revealed in a question and answer session with fans this week that she and husband Cole DeBoer would expand their family again after welcoming daughter Layne in August.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When a fan asked on an Instagram Story question session, “How many more kids do you think you want?” she replied, “At least 1 more! Maybe 2 [thinking emoji].”

Houska already is mom to three kids — 9-year-old Aubree, whom she shares with ex Adam Lind, and her two kids with DeBoer, 1-year-old Watson and 1-month-old Layne.

Since welcoming the littlest member of the Houska-DeBoer clan, things have been chaotic in the best way possible, dad Randy Houska revealed in the Losing Randy YouTube series.

“It’s been a pretty exciting last couple of weeks in the Houska/DeBoer family,” he said of the day Layne was born, Aug. 29, which was also Chelsea’s birthday. “All went well. I believe she called me at 6 a.m. and said, ‘Hey, gonna have a baby! And then they got to the hospital, and as per her usual, she delivered very quickly with no complications — everything went great. So she and Cole gave me permission to post some videos and some photos of this little baby.”

The other kids have been loving stepping up as a big brother and big sister, he added.

“Watson loves her, Aubree loves her, they’re both great with her,” Randy told the cameras. “Watson just stands there and rubs her little head and says, ‘Nice, nice,’ because I’m pretty sure everyone tells him, ‘Watson, be nice nice to the baby.’”

Houska and DeBoer also recently celebrated their two-year anniversary with a romantic tribute on Instagram.

“Two years. Two babies AND one pretty amazing 9 year old. I love life with you, babe,” Houska wrote in a post on Instagram that featured a photo of the couple dancing together. “Thank you for giving me the life I always dreamed about. Happy anniversary [Cole DeBoer]!”

DeBoer added on his own page, “2 years ago on this day October 1st. I married the woman of my dreams, [Chelsea Houska.] She is my other half, and my world,” he wrote in a post. “I couldn’t be more lucky, she has given me love and happiness and 3 beautiful perfect children! My heart is full! I love you my perfect wife! To forever and ever.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Chelsea Houska