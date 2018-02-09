Chelsea Houska Claps Back After Jenelle Evans Calls Her ‘Boring AF’

Teen Mom 2 stars Chelsea Houska and Jenelle Evans got into a feud this week after Evans called Houska “boring as f—.” Houska then clapped back, wondering if she was really supposed to take that as an insult.

The feud started on Facebook. One fan told Evans she “just wish[es] you were Chelsea… you know cause she’s cool and normal and a good mom with a normal dude.” Evans replied, “I rather not be boring as f—, thanks [laugh my a— off].”

Another fan brought this exchange to Houska’s attention on Twitter.

“Is boring suppose to be an insult?” Houska wrote. “I enjoy waking up to my ‘boring’ life with my husband and kids everyday! We are all happy here.”

Houska is not the only Teen Mom 2 co-star Evans is having a fight with. As Monday’s Behind the Scenes special showed off previously unseen footage from Evans’ wedding to David Eason, Kailyn Lowry tweeted, “What a s— show of a wedding.”

“At least I didn’t go around telling everyone at the reunion a while back that you wanted divorce [ex-husband Javi Marroquin] to have a ‘black baby,’ like wow,” Evans replied. “Classy kail… right to me and my mom’s face [laugh my a— off] why didn’t they show that s— show?”

Houska has been happily married to Cole DeBoer since October 2016. They have a son together, Watson. Houska is also mother to eight-year-old Aubree, whose father is Adam Lind.

Last month, Houska’s long legal battle with Lind came to an end with a victory for her. After he was arrested for violating the terms of a restraining order another ex-girlfriend had against him, Houska sought to change his visitation schedule with Aubree.

As for Evans, she married Eason last year. She has three children, 8-year-old Jace, 3-year-old Kaiser and 1-year-old Ensley.

