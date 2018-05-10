Chelsea Houska’s Friend Reportedly Sticking by Her Accused Pedophile Husband

The wife of Alex Bawek, a close friend of Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska, is reportedly sticking by him, despite his arrest for attempted child rape.

Britnee Bawek, who was pregnant when Bawek was arrested earlier this year, has not filed for divorce yet, reports Radar.

“Right after that happened with her husband, she said she was sticking with him,” a source told Radar. “I don’t know if that’s changed since.”

Back in January, Radar reported on the 28-year-old Bawek’s arrest. He was arrested on Dec. 6 in Eau Claire County, South Dakota, and charged with second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, child enticement and use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.

According to the Leader-Telegram, Bawek was arrested by an Altoona, Wisconsin police officer who responded to a Craigslist post from a man asking for a woman or couple “who wanted to have some fun.”

The officer posed as a 14-year-old girl in online chats with Bawek, who later turned the topic to sex. He later asked the officer for “sexy” pictures. After the officer complied, Bawek set up a meeting with her at an apartment building.

“Being you’re 14 just makes me nervous,” Bawek wrote to the officer. “Don’t want to get set up by police. When you finished with class. Want to come to hotel after? Well if you want to play with my c– you’re more than welcome to… You haven’t ever had sex?”

When the officer arrived at the apartment instead of an underage girl, he asked Bawek if he understood the girl he was supposed to meet was only 14. Police said he understood and he wanted to have sex with the girl. Officers also said they found condoms in Bawek’s car.

Bawek was back in court on April 30, and pleaded not guilty, reports Radar Online. He will be back in court on July 11, when the court will decide if the case heads to trial.

If Bawek is convicted on all three charges he faces, he could spend up to 40 years in prison.

According to InTouch Weekly, this is not the first run-in with the law for Bawek. In 2011, he was arrested for driving under the influence. He pleaded guilty to that charge and spent 45 days in jail.

Britnee and Bawek both closed their social media accounts and Houska has not commented. Britnee has made occasional appearances on Teen Mom 2, including the most recent season premiere.

Photo credit: Instagram / Chelsea Houska