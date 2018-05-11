Chelsea Houska Provides Baby Update: ‘Strongest, Craziest Baby Growing Inside Me’

Chelsea Houska is currently expecting her third child, and the Teen Mom 2 star has been sharing plenty of pregnancy updates with fans since announcing the happy news.

On Friday, she offered another piece of information, revealing that the baby girl she’s expecting is quite the kicker.

“I SWEAR that I have the strongest, craziest baby growing inside me right now,” Houska tweeted. “The kicks. [Oh my God]…and she’s still so small?! How does she kick like this?!”

In a reply to a fan, she added that her husband, Cole DeBoer, could even feel the baby kicking at 16 weeks.

Speaking to E! News, Houska offered a few updates on her pregnancy, revealing that her expectancy has been “my easiest pregnancy out of the three.”

She also shared that fans will get to see some of her important pregnancy moments on Teen Mom 2.

“We do a blood test so I found out when he was working so I got to tell him what the baby was on camera so that was exciting,” she recalled. “I know people always say their husbands are great or whatever but I think mine is the best. He’s patient. He works all day and still comes home and helps me with what I need. He makes sure to get time in with the kids before bed. He’s just a good guy all around.”

Houska is also mom to daughter Aubree and son Watson and shared that her daughter is thrilled to be welcoming a new sibling.

“Aubree is super excited. She wanted a girl this time so she is excited and she is so much help. But Watson, he has no idea,” the reality personality said. “We told Aubree right away this time and she knew that we wanted another baby soon so she was surprised but she was just so happy.”

