‘Celebrity Ghost Stories’ Psychic Kim Russo Helps ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Recall Moment He Briefly Died After Car Accident (Exclusive)

In the series premiere of A&E’s latest paranormal offering, Celebrity Ghost Stories, psychic-medium Kim Russo helped bring peace to the “unexplainable events” experienced at a New Jersey factory with the help of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star, Ice-T and his wife, Coco Austin. But during their journey communicating with disturbed spirits in the groundbreaking debut, the Long Island psychic also helped Ice-T delve into his personal history of a particularly dark moment in which the rapper admits he had actually died.

“I was in a car accident. I was unconscious. They said I was dead,” Ice-T somberly recalled to Russo and his wife, Austin during the episode. “You flatlined?” Russo asks, to which he replies, “Yeah.” When his wife asks him how long he was in a coma, Ice-T admits it was for about “48 hours,” but he “came back.”

“I don’t even remember the car accident,” he said. “I just remember waking up in the bed. But it was interesting though when I was there — a priest came into my room to try to bless me and I ran him out the room. I’m not an atheist, but I just don’t look outside of myself for any help. I mean, I’ve been through a lot of stuff. My mother died when I was in third grade. My father died when I was in seventh grade, so I was orphaned early. I’ve been on my own. I just never used any outside source because I just knew that it was only going to be me.”

Russo shared that this miracle was “going to fly until there’s something” that he has no control over. “You were given extra time I can tell you that,” she said.

“Absolutely. Definitely,” he agreed. “I wasn’t supposed to make it, so I’m here. I got extra innings out of this. So I’m not here to say anything’s impossible…”

In an exclusive with Russo about the premiere episode she filmed with Ice-T and his wife, Austin, the psychic-medium admitted that shooting with the two was not only fun and exciting, but the actor’s skepticism, which was evident from early on in the episode, was fun to work with.

“That was the best part of it, any skeptic, bring them on. I’m so used to skeptics,” Russo told PopCulture exclusively.

Russo, who had worked with Austin before on the show, The Haunting Of, reveals she spent the day with the model while Ice-T was in attendance, but he “didn’t really want any part of it.”

“But he respects her so much, and he knows that this is what she believes in,” Russo said. “That day was interesting because he was in the background, but only kind of keeping his distance and my intuition told me he was quite, not so much skeptical, but he was afraid.”

Russo admits that feeling goes back to the sentiment of people being afraid of what they don’t understand in life. “To have Coco convince him, it wasn’t that he said he didn’t have a paranormal experience, he wanted me to help him prove it or disprove it,” she said. “It was not a challenge for me because any investigation that I ever tackled, I go in with that skeptic mind myself, so if there’s anything that I cannot explain, then I’m more of a believer at that point, and there were many things that could not be explained that day and Ice-T was witness to them.”

Russo says she wanted him to “witness” what her life is like with these encounters of the paranormal, and “the fact that there really is another realm” as energies out there are willing to communicate with us, which are not necessarily bad.

“[Ice-T] did witness some things that day, and I have to say, the one thing if you know anything about his character in real life, he shoots from the hip, tells it like it is,” she said. “There was no way anybody could coerce him into believing something or not, but that was okay — I appreciate honesty, that’s my first and foremost, be honest. I don’t need to make any of them a believer, but let the information speak for itself, that’s what I always say.”

Russo adds how she had to be patient with Ice-T because he was a “bit scattered,” but shares that it was “his way of maybe avoiding what might be true.”

“I personally did not know this about Ice-T, so he did divulge the truth, and I just feel that the people that find themselves in these predicaments that want to believe, is something calling them to just make them open their minds a little bit more because when you have more of an open mind, you really do have more of a chance for miracles to happen in your life, because you’re not judging the situation,” Russo said. “You’re just receiving it, and not judging it, but observing it. I think that’s what happened up there with Ice-T. He walked away with a different attitude, I mean let the viewer be the judge, but that is my take on it.”

Celebrity Ghost Stories airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on A&E.