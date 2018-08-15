‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Fans React to Omarosa Winning HoH

Omarosa Manigault, the villain of the first Celebrity Big Brother U.S. season, is the new Head of the Household after winning the seat-sitting competition.

The former Trump White House staffer outlasted everyone after James Manslow made a deal with her. She assured James she would keep him safe, and make sure there is no backdoor plot to evict him.

The other contestants pleaded for James not to give in, with housemate Ariadna Gutiérrez calling it a “deal with the devil.” But James ignored their protests and jumped off his seat, after sitting for almost an hour and a half.

Big Brother fans were not exactly happy about the outcome of the game either.

@CBSBigBrother #CelebBB This season is fixed to play up and for Omarosa. What a bunch of BS! Been saving her since night 1. — Spike/Jake (@SpikeorJake) February 19, 2018



Say what you want about her as a person—but this season would’ve been crap without Omarosa. I’m here for the shaking up of the game. #CelebBB pic.twitter.com/mBwYNMLgAL — 🅱️🅱️2⃣️ Babyboy2 (@BBPodcast2) February 19, 2018



@jamesmaslow I have lost all faith in you. You cut a deal with that monster?! Omarosa is going to screw you over so badly & you have no one to blame but yourself. You could have gotten her out of the house this week! I’m pissed! #CelebBB #BigBrotherCelebrity — Horror Hunk (@buckeyehunk) February 19, 2018

After winning the HoH title, Omarosa said she was happy to finish the game after her asthma attack earlier in the season.

She rushed off the set after having trouble breathing following the dizzying bowlerina game, as seen on the Feb. 11 episode. Members of the cast questioned the authenticity of her attack, as did fans at home. They thought she ran off because she did not do well in the game.

Omarosa was rushed to the hospital, but returned to the Big Brother house a short time later.

Omarosa made it clear that Ross Matthews was her target for eviction. Later, Brandi Glanville told her that she was the one who did not vote for Shannon Elizabeth’s eviction last week.

The Big Brother producers gave the show a new twist: fans will vote on Monday’s Power of Veto challenge. That forced Omarosa to build an alliance to keep her target on Ross.

She teamed up with Mark McGrath, before heading to Metta World Peace and James. She had no issue getting Metta on her team, but James needed more people had his back.

The episode ended with Omarosa getting her wish. She nominated Ross and Brandi Glanville for eviction.

Okay folks, we need to save Ross this week! I will not have my buddy leaving #CelebBB so early. Also, Omarosa is a bitch! 😒 — James I Zeankowski (@tvwizard85) February 19, 2018

During the season, Omarosa has been providing special insight into the Trump Administration. Last week, she even told her fellow houseguests they would be “begging” to have President Donald Trump back if Vice President Mike Pence became president.