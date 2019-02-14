‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Anthony Scaramucci Discusses Exit Twist During Finale

Celebrity Big Brother featured the return of Anthony Scaramucci following his twisty exit ahead of the season’s first elimination.

The former White House press secretary sat down with host Julie Chen as the remaining houseguests—Ricky Williams, Dina Lohan, Kandi Burruss, Tamar Braxton and Lolo Jones—competed in the final competitions to win the season’s top prize.

In the sit-down with Chen, Scaramucci opened up about being the season’s fake houseguest and dished on his opinions on the celebrities he got to know during his short time in the Big Brother House.

“I was trying to compete but I was also worried that I would create a negative karma situation,” Scaramucci said, revealing he hesitated to play the game at one point after NFL star Williams had offered to save him from the block after the first veto competition.

When Chen asked if he was ever worried that the houseguests would realize he was not a real competitor, Scaramucci said “Totally.”

“I have a tendency to wear everything on my sleeve and I was dying to tell Jonathan (Bennett)… ‘I’m going to make a mic drop in about five days. I love you to death, but I don’t want you to get to close to me,’ but I kept my mouth shut,” he said.

At the end of the interview, Chen asked Scaramucci if President Donald Trump will survive his first term. Scaramucci said he believes Trump will be reelected.

“…I’d like to see him succeed. If you don’t like the president what I would like to say is, he is our president and so, let’s work together. We all have to keep this thing together as Americans… I think he’ll win the reelection,” he said.

Scaramucci made headlines in the first week of Season 2 when reports surfaced the businessman had left the Big Brother house before the first elimination. At the time, both the show and Scaramucci avoided questions about his unexpected exit.

“I just left the Big Brother house… you have to tune in Friday to understand what happened,” he told TMZ after he was spotted in Switzerland. “Unfortunately I signed a confidentiality [agreement], but there’s a little bit of a cliffhanger.”

Ahead of the first elimination, the show introduced the season’s special Breaking News Alerts twist, revealing that Scaramucci’s exit was always a planned twist for the show since he was never a real competitor.

“Just like I left my mark on Washington, I’m going to leave my mark on the Big Brother game. First off, from this moment on, I’m out of the house,” he said, before announcing a bonus veto competition the would be played in honor at the time. Mean Girls and Cupcake Wars star Jonathan Bennett ended up getting evicted in the first elimination.

Celebrity Big Brother will crown the winner of Season 2 later on in Wednesday’s finale episode.