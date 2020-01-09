Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Stepdaughter Cecily Reveals Item That Reminds Her of Her Late Mom Beth

Cecily Chapman has found a treasured keepsake that reminds her of her late mother, Beth. Chapman, whose stepdad is Duane “Dog” Chapman of Dog the Bounty Hunter fame, found a teapot that belonged to her mother, who passed away over the summer from complications relating to her cancer. To celebrate the finding, Chapman posted about it on Twitter and included a “lost” video of her mother opening the gift.

Omg this just made my day! Look what I have from this video I filmed of my mom and because of this video and @FabFitFun box, I have the tea pot she opened. I got it when she past away but this made me smile! @MrsdogC 😍https://t.co/4dUV7cmfSk — Cecily B Chapman (@icEciLy) January 7, 2020

In the tweet, Chapman explained that her mom received the teapot she opened in the video, which she inherited after she died. It was clearly a pleasant discovery, as she wrote that it “made my day” when she found it. The video was originally posted on the official Dog the Bounty Hunter YouTube channel this past Christmas Eve.

She posted a follow-up tweet not long after, showing a detailed photo of the teapot, which she proclaimed “makes my tea on point.”

@MrsdogC loved this Tea Pot! So happy I have it. So small and cute and makes my tea on point.😋 #DailyUse pic.twitter.com/ORZFgDitgC — Cecily B Chapman (@icEciLy) January 7, 2020

Earlier this week, Chapman used her Twitter account to go after family friend, and former assistant to the Chapmans, Moon Angell.

“What kinda ‘friend’ moves into a dead friend’s house with their husband,” Chapman wrote on Twitter, along with the hashtag “#narcissist.”

She also acknowledged that she’d been quiet about the ordeal up until then, unlike “Baby” Lyssa Chapman, who has been quite vocal about it.

In the months following Beth Chapman’s death, Angell had reportedly gotten close to Duane Chapman, even recently moving into his house. Angell and the reality star have both insisted that she was simply helping him work through his grief and that he was the one who approached her three months after his wife’s untimely passing.

While Angell appeared in a photo Duane Chapman posted to Instagram, which further fueled speculation, a source recently told PEOPLE that the two are simply friends, and there is no romantic involvement.