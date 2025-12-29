CBS Reality TV Personality Undergoes ‘Cervical Spine Surgery’

Frankie Grande is recovering after undergoing cervical spinal surgery.

The Big Brother alum, 42, took to Instagram on Dec. 22 to share that he had required spinal surgery to address pain and “neurological symptoms” he had been experiencing for quite some time.

“Wink if you’re freshly repaired,” Grande, who is the older brother of singer/actress Ariana Grande, wrote in the caption of a winking selfie from his hospital bed. “Today I had a planned cervical spine surgery to relieve pressure on nerves in my neck that have been causing pain and neurological symptoms for a while.”

Frankie continued, “The procedure went exactly as expected, no surprises, no drama (for once), just very precise work by an incredible medical team.”

“They removed bone and tissue that were compressing the nerves, giving my spinal cord, disks, and radiating nerves the space it needs to heal and function properly,” he explained of the procedure, which required him to wear the neck brace seen in his selfie. “Now comes 4 weeks of healing, rest, physical therapy, and being nicer to my body than I usually am. MERRY CHRISTMAS!”

Grande went on to thank all of his supporters for their love as he recovers, writing, “I’m sore, I’m tired, but I’m safe, I’m relieved, and I’m already feeling hopeful. This was a necessary step so I can get back on my feet, back on stage, and back to living fully without pain running the show.” He concluded, “This is healing in progress. See you soon… stronger, steadier, and standing tall.”

Frankie’s Big Brother family was quick to rally around him during his recovery, with Big Brother 13 winner Rachel Reilly commenting on his post, “Healing energy and thoughts for a quick recovery,” adding, “happy to hear it all went well!!!!”

Big Brother 21 alum Tommy Bracco added, “Enjoy the downtime and you’ll be back to kicking your face in no time,” as Big Brother 23 winner Xavier Prather chimed in, “Speedy recovery!” Big Brother 10 and Big Brother 11 player Jessie Godderz also made sure to send his well wishes, writing, “Happy to hear you are on the road to recovery.”