Congratulations are in order for Frankie Grande! The 38-year-old social media personality, who is the older brother of singer Ariana Grande, announced Tuesday that he dropped to one knee and popped the question to Hale Leon, his boyfriend of two years! The happy couple shared news of their engagement in separate Instagram posts.

In his own post announcing the exciting development in his relationship, Grande excitedly wrote, "He said YES! WE'RE ENGAGED!" alongside a gallery of images of himself and his now-fiencé. Grande went on to share that he is "so happy my best friend said he wanted to spend the rest of his life with me! Playing games and making me laugh forever! Speaking of games." Grande also opened up about how he popped the question, revealing that he "proposed IN VIRTUAL REALITY" and Hale, who shared images of their rings on his Instagram Story, "FREAKED OUT!" Grande concluded the announcement by noting that their engagement was "a fitting way to celebrate" Pride Month.

The newly engaged couple further opened up about the big step in their relationship when confirming their engagement to PEOPLE, with Grande revealing exactly how the proposal went down. The 28-year-old revealed he surprised Leon with the VR proposal Tuesday night in Los Angeles surrounded by close friends and family after having initially told Leon that they were meeting up with friends to mark Leon's four-year sober anniversary. To pull off the proposal, Grande worked with Dreamscape, an immersive VR adventure venue in Los Angeles where they had one of their first dates, to create a custom ending to the couple's VR experience with a message reading, "Will you marry me?""

"It was such a perfect, beautiful moment," Grande, who said it was "love at first dance" after they met in 2019 at a line dancing bar, told the outlet. "Hale was completely surprised and we both started crying tears of joy. I have been working on proposing to him in virtual reality for over a year and it was ABSOLUTELY breathtaking for us both."

The news sparked plenty of congratulatory messages for the happy couple, including from Grande's sister Ariana, who herself tied the knot to now-husband Dalton Gomez just weeks ago. Commenting on her brother's post announcing his engagement, the singer wrote, "the most beautiful. love u both so so so much" alongside a series of white heart emojis. She also shared a black-and-white photo of the couple to her Instagram Story, where she wrote, "I love you both so much. Congratulations to two of the most incredible men I know."