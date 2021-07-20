'Catfish': A Scorned Ex Could Be Behind the Latest Case (Exclusive)

✖

Catfish hosts Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford wade into some sticky territory for their next case. In an exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday night's episode, the two hosts chat with Deonn. He explains that he's found himself in a "situation-ship" with a woman named Lanise. But, naturally, he's unsure whether he can trust who she says that she is.

Deonn said that he originally began chatting with Lanise when she reached out to him online. He said that he initially felt a spark due to his instant attraction to her. But, he ended up really connecting with her regarding work aspirations, as she inspired him to find different sources of income. When Crawford asked him how Lanise makes him feel, he admitted that she has made him a better person even though they haven't met in person.

While they spoke to one another over chat, they have never spoken over FaceTime. Deonn said that Lanise always has an excuse for why she can't chat over video with him. He even said that at one point, they were supposed to meet up in Houston. Deonn explained that Lanise sent over her address and urged him to come over. Although, she bailed when he made the trip. This prompted Deonn to take a step back from their relationship. Throughout all of this, Deonn has been casually dating. He said that he's been in some of the "craziest relationships" and that Lanise always urges him to take a step back from whomever he's dating to focus on her. After Deonn shared a bit about his past relationships, including how one of his exes put a tracking device on his car, the hosts asked him whether Lanise could be one of those scorned paramours.

Ultimately, Deonn is hoping that Lanise is the real deal, of course. He even said that his connection to her is so strong that he's considered marriage. He also said that if she does end up being a Catfish after this is all said and done, he will thank the individual as he has changed for the better as a person. Catfish airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET. You can find out whether Deonn will find his happy ending with Lanise this Tuesday night.

