MTV Says Claims Against ‘Catfish’ Host Nev Schulman ‘Not Credible,’ Filming Resumes

MTV says sexual misconduct claims against Catfish: The TV Show host Neve Shulman were found to be “not credible” by an independent investigator.

The network issued a statement to Us Weekly about the investigation into allegations against Shulman, which involved a YouTube user alleging she was sexually harassed during production of a Catfish episode. They clarified that they took action and sought an independent investigator to handle the matter. That investigation found the videoed claims to be “without merit.”

“Although we never received a formal complaint, MTV and Critical Content immediately engaged an independent third party investigator,” MTV reps said. “The independent investigator found the allegations made in the YouTube videos to be not credible and without merit.”

They then confirmed that Catfish will resume filming at an unspecified date and reiterated their commitment to running “safe working environments.”

“Given the results of the investigation, Catfish will resume filming,” they said. “We take these matters very seriously and are committed to providing a safe working environment.”

Shulman has shared the news on Twitter with inquiring fans, many whom reached out with supportive messages.

“Appreciate the support from you and so many others,” Shulman told one fan. “Excited to get back to work!”

He told another fan that he “can’t express how much [their] support means” to him.

At the time the allegations surfaced, Shulman adamantly denied them in a written statement. He claimed that the alleged harassment never occurred and that he had numerous witnesses to back him up.

“The behavior described in this video did not happen, and I’m fortunate that there are a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth,” Shulman said in a statement. “I have always been transparent about my life and would always take responsibility for my actions — but these claims are false.”

MTV said at the time that they and production company Critical Content took the allegations “very seriously.”

Catfish co-host Max Joseph has not commented on the investigation or on the MTV reality series’ return to production.

Catfish: The TV Show, which is a spin-off of the 2010 documentary Catfish, is currently in the midst of its seventh season on MTV. The show has spawned several international spinoffs, including adaptations broadcast in Mexico, Brazil, Chile and Columbia.

There is no word yet on when the new Catfish episodes will premiere.

Seasons 1-6 of Catfish: The TV Show are currently available to stream on Hulu.