'Catfish': Latest Case Throws Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford for One Reason (Exclusive)

Catfish: The TV Show fans should prepare themselves for the next case as it's a dramatic one. Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford chat with Zark, a model, over Zoom, who explained to them that he met Roger on Tinder. In an exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday night's episode, Zark told the hosts that he and Roger have actually been exclusive for the past two years. But since he has not yet been able to see Roger in person, he has his suspicions about his identity. That's where Schulman and Crawford step in.

Zark said that he and Roger would exchange messages back and forth on Tinder after matching. Their connection went to the next level after they spoke on the phone, as Zark said that Roger was very supportive and was there for him when he was going through a difficult time in his personal life. The model went on to say that they've been exclusive for two years now and that they are in love.

Schulman and Crawford wanted to know more about Roger. Zark said that Roger doesn't have any social media, as he has said that he works in the government. He then added that they've simply been chatting over text, over the phone, and even via video chat. Schulman and Crawford were shocked to learn that Zark spoke with Roger over video chat. But, he clarified that he hasn't really seen his boyfriend's face. He clarified even further by saying that he can only see Roger's beard when they're chatting over the video, which led to Crawford calling the whole matter "weird."

Zark did ask Roger why he wasn't showing off his face, and that's when he received a major piece of information from his partner. Roger said that he has cancer and he's been undergoing chemotherapy treatments. As a result, he's a bit insecure about his appearance. But, Roger has not shared what health issues, in particular, he's been facing.

The hosts raised more of their concerns about the situation when they noticed that Roger appeared to be wearing what looked like a wedding ring in one photo. They asked Zark whether Roger might be married. In response, Zark said that he's not too sure about Roger's relationship history, but that he doesn't believe that he's married. Nonetheless, Schulman and Crawford promised Zark that they would get to the bottom of the situation.

You'll be able to find out what the hosts uncover when Catfish airs on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on MTV. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.