In an exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday night's episode of Catfish: The TV Show, hosts Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford hear out a story from Aaron. Aaron explained to the hosts that he's fallen for a man named Treyvon. The only issues are that Aaron is engaged, and he's not entirely sure that Treyvon is who he says that he is.

Aaron explained that he met Treyvon nine months ago on a "hookup site." Although, he said that he wasn't looking for anything serious when they initially started to chat. Ultimately, he forged a strong connection to Treyvon. Aaron even said that he felt as though he found his "other half" in Treyvon. Even though the two both reside in Dallas, Treyvon always gave reasons why he couldn't meet up with Aaron in person. Amid his romance with Treyvon, Aaron got back with his ex, who proposed to him. He noted that he's currently engaged to his ex, but he never stopped talking with Treyvon.

Aaron said that he's unsure whether he wants to "settle" for the relationship he's currently in or pursue something with Treyvon, with whom he has a strong connection. When it comes to his communications with Treyvon, Aaron said that they have texted, but they've never spoken over the phone. He also explained that Treyvon gives him excuses for why they can't meet in person. While Schulman and Crawford voiced their concerns over Treyvon's true identity, Aaron said that he believes that he is who he portrays himself to be. However, he does think that Treyvon might be hiding something and that he's possibly in a relationship. Another red flag for Aaron is that Treyvon never shared his social media accounts with him.

Schulman asked Aaron what he wants to get out of this situation. In turn, Aaron said that he wants to meet up with Treyvon and feel it out to see whether there is something more there. He also said that he will probably end his engagement. While Schulman and Crawford urged Aaron to tell his fiancé about the situation, he said that he's going to play it all "by ear." When Aaron hopped off of the Zoom call that he was on with the hosts, Schulman said that he doesn't envision this situation "ending well" for Aaron. Considering that this is quite the sticky situation, fans will definitely want to tune in to Catfish on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on MTV to see how it all plays out.