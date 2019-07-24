Catelynn Lowell Supports ‘Heartbroken’ Amber Portwood After Arrest: ‘Two Sides to Every Story’

Catelynn Lowell is standing by Teen Mom OG co-star Amber Portwood following her arrest for domestic battery against boyfriend Andrew Glennon, saying there are “two sides to every story” and that fans are “only hearing one side.”

The MTV personality took to Twitter Wednesday to send her support to Portwood publicly, revealing she was on her way to her longtime friend and castmate.

There is always two sides to every story… u r only hearing one side 🤔 sooo ✌🏻 out I love you @AmberLPortwood I’m on my way to you now ❤️ — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) July 24, 2019

Lowell’s tweet comes just hours after Portwood took to Twitter with a cryptic message, writing alongside an image of a broken heart, “I am so heartbroken right now… [oh my God]? Wow I guess the truth always comes out.”

It’s unclear if Portwood’s latest message has something to do with Glennon, who has filed for sole custody of the couple’s 1-year-old son, James, after Amber allegedly wielded a machete during an argument in which he was holding the baby in his arms. Portwood is currently facing charges of domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old after the altercation, and Glennon was granted a restraining order.

Following the charges, Portwood hinted that Glennon had cheated on her in a since-deleted tweet, but sources told Us Weekly that the allegations were untrue.

“Andrew has been nothing but faithful and loving to Amber since the day they met,” the sourcesaid. “All he wanted was a happy family with Amber, but her lack of self-care with her mental health disorders and choosing not to take her medications regularly has caused great stress among the two.”

Despite Glennon filing for full custody, the source said he hasn’t given up completely on their relationship.

“Andrew is doing it as a protective measure to ensure whatever happens with upcoming court rulings, their son will have the best outcome regardless,” they continued. “Amber and Andrew still really care about each other and this is not the end of their relationship.”

