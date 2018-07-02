Catelynn Lowell Spends Night in the Hospital After Falling Down Stairs

Catelynn Lowell is on the mend after a terrifying tumble down the stairs that landed the Teen Mom OG star in the hospital!

The MTV star shared a photo from her hospital room on Snapchat Sunday night, as first reported by OK Magazine, revealing that she had been injured falling down steps.

“Fell down steps been here for hours…” she captioned the photo of herself lying down in a hospital bed. “So much pain.”

Lowell hasn’t shared another update with fans, but if she was able to snap through the injury, we’re sure she’s home recovering with husband Tyler Baltierra and 3-year-old daughter Nova.

It’s been a tough year for Lowell health wise, with her suffering a miscarriage and then spending time in a mental health rehab facility after experiencing suicidal thoughts in November.

In April, she revealed that as part of her treatment, she has given up all drugs and alcohol, and at that point was five months sober. When asked by a fan if she was experiencing a difference in life since giving up marijuana, she responded, “I have!” on Twitter.

She’s also been working on her relationship with Baltierra, who struggled with guilt having his wife in treatment.

In the season finale of Teen Mom OG, the couple addressed his feelings that he must somehow be to blame for the difficulties she was having with her mental health.

“It’s nothing to do with you, Tyler. It’s my inner child s—. I’m telling you right now, it’s nothing to do with what you do,” Lowell said about her decision to return to treatment. “It’s me being a f—ing 12-year-old and my dad leaving or me being, like, 8 and my mom drinking all the time and not being there. It’s my own s—. It’s just coming out when things go on in life. That’s how trauma works. It’s nothing to do with you, you’re awesome. You’re supportive.”

The couple has been open with their mental health issues over the year, with Baltierra admitting he tried to die by suicide at 11 years old on social media.

But the two aren’t letting their mental health obstacles hold them back from trying for another kid, they revealed on Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry’s Coffee Convos podcast recently.

“We definitely want more kids, especially after the miscarriage,” said Lowell. “We’re kind of not rushing into things right now. Because we were there, and then I had the miscarriage. Then I just went downhill, I want to make sure that I’m healthy and happy. I’m still working on myself and then if it comes, awesome.”

Photo credit: Facebook/Teen Mom OG