Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Issue Public Statement on Daughter Carly’s Adoptive Parents

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are still feuding with their daughter’s adoptive parents. The Teen Mom staples’ heartbreaking decision to give their daughter Carly up for adoption on 16 & Pregnant has been much of their ongoing storyline in the franchise.

Though they opted for an open adoption, with yearly visits with Carly and updates via picture mail, the reality stars have expressed disappointment that Brandon and Teresa Davis have reportedly not held up their end of the deal. According to the longtime couple, who are also parents to three other daughters, the Davis’ don’t feel comfortable having Carly’s life exposed on the show.

The two sets of parents have been at odds for some time. In a recent update, the MTV stars opened up about what was going on behind the scenes of the segments set to air on the show. They explained that Carly’s parents sent them a “gift” from Carly— a clip of her singing— but the Davis’ would only give the clip to them if it was aired on the show, which they felt was manipulative.

Dr. Drew Pinsky gave the couple advice on how to deal with the situation. They penned an open letter to the public about the ordeal. While they’re grateful for Brandon and Teresa, they have conflicting feelings due to not being able to see and speak with Carly.

Tyler and Catelynn posted a joint statement to social media thanking Brandon and Teresa for taking the time to record the song calling it “a beautiful gift and so meaningful,” but also noting they preferred to see it off camera to “process the inevitably intense feelings that come from it,” per The Ashley.

“It’s confusing because you don’t want us to have the song ourselves (even though that’s what Carly wants), but yet you want the whole world to have it & are using TV to do so … ,” they wrote. “So I hope you understand how that can make us feel stuck, confused, controlled & manipulated, regardless if that was your intent or not.”

They also spoke about the ongoing estrangement between them and Carly. “We cannot allow any of our own personal pain & insecurities to get in the way of that,” they wrote. “We’re adults here & it’s our job to put everything aside for the best interest of Carly, which requires open, honest & transparent communication. So we hope moving forward, you will participate in that requirement.”