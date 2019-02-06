Carole Radziwill Shades ‘RHONY’ Season 11 After Exit

Carole Radziwill made it clear she won’t be watching the next season of Real Housewives of New York City.

The former reality TV threw shade at the Bravo series on Instagram Tuesday, when she replied to a fan who asked, “how can I watch RHONY next season without you” in the comments section.

“With the sound off,” she responded to the fan, adding a winking face emoji, as first reported by Us Weekly.

Radziwill, who joined the cast of RHONY in 2012, announced her exit from the series after Season 10.

“After six seasons on Bravo’s RHONY, I have decided to return to what I do best — journalism and producing,” she said in statement in July 2018. “I am sure this does not come as a surprise to any of the viewers, all of whom have been supportive, encouraging, and kind. My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament. I have worked with amazing producers, made great friends, and I’m thrilled to leave frenemies behind. I will remember this entire experience with delight, humor and a veracious accuracy.”

Following the news of her exit, many fans speculated Radziwill had been fired from the show, though she leaped the rumors in late August during the Season 10 reunion.

Rumors swirled that reunion show Andy Cohen had fired her after she told him he was “full of sh—,” during the taping, but she cast out that rumor on Twitter.

“If I was fired because I yelled at Andy I’d be screaming it from rooftops…his ego didn’t bruise. Trust,” she replied to a fan in August.

The rest of the Season 10 cast—including Ramona Singer, Bethenny Frankel, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps and Tinsley Mortimer—are all back for Season 11.

Radziwill, who is not longer on speaking terms with one best friend Frankel, recently revealed to the outlet that she is only still in contact with Singer.

“Ramona keeps in touch. Ramona, I’ll be honest, she’s a very good girlfriend. There’s a reason why she has 25 really close girlfriends that she’s accumulated,” the former Housewife told the outlet in September. “She knows how to create and maintain friendships. So that’s a friendship that I’m sure I’ll see outside the show. That’s about it. … I’m not close to any of the other girls.”

The Real Housewives of New York City returns to Bravo on Wednesday, March 6, at 9 p.m. ET.