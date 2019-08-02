Camille Grammer Trashes ‘RHOBH’ Cast Members, Praises Lisa Vanderpump After Reunion

Camille Grammer is still upset with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after the reunion. Shortly after the popular Bravo reality series aired the third and final part of the Season 9 finale, Grammer took to Twitter to lash out at the other ladies for their behavior toward her.

In two tweets posted Wednesday, Grammer defended departing star Lisa Vanderpump, while calling her co-stars “trash.”

“The ladies at the reunion lack compassion. LVP is a class act. She called me last night to see how I was doing,” she wrote, responding to a tweet from a fan, who compared how Grammer and Denise Richards were treated differently by the cast during the Southern California wildfires. “Class vs trash.”

Replying to another tweet featuring herself and Vanderpump on a red carpet, Grammer wrote: “I adore this picture!! @LisaVanderpump,” and added a red heart emoji.

The reunion featured Grammer arguing with almost all the members of the cast, including Denise, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

Grammer even stormed off the stage in tears at one point during the show, with host Andy Cohen having to rush after her and convince her to come back and try to get closure with the ladies.

The final episode of the reunion showed Camille saying she felt the other ladies wanted her to get on the “hate train with Vanderpump” after they called her out for being inconsistent about her feelings toward the restaurateur.

Some fans found Grammer’s new tweets surprising, after seeing her apologize during the episode for being “cruel” with her words as Rinna hugged her on the couch. Though Kyle has previously accused Camille of tweeting what fans are saying in order to stay in their good graces.

Her tweets come one week after Kyle posted a lengthy rant about Season 9, Grammer’s behavior and Vanderpump’s exit.

“Camille came into the Reunion guns blazing. I honestly do not know why she was so angry. We of course are going to address the stuff she said and did. That’s what the Reunion is about,” Kyle said in a tweet last week.

“When she constantly contradicts herself I find myself thinking ‘doesn’t she know there are cameras? This is going to be played back!’ Camille, in an attempt to distract from her actions, pretends she thinks we just were mad she said nice things about Lisa,” she added.

“That way she can get a little support from trolls. By calling us Mean Girls. She uses Twitter as a gauge to see what the audience thinks and throws out things she thinks people will support her about. Like I said, some people work hard at the game of life,” she wrote. “Especially when they have been doing it so long. The way Camille treated everyone was mind-blowing. Denise looked utterly shocked and hurt. And I don’t know what I did to Camille to warrant that behavior.”

She stated, “The only thing l have said about Camille up until now, is that she plays both sides of the fence and is a people pleaser. Both things that she admits to herself. So yeah, this is not Lifestyles Of The Rich and Famous. This is reality.”