Marvel and ‘Power Rangers’ Actress Pregnant With Baby No. 2

A Marvel star is getting ready to welcome baby No. 2.

Cloak & Dagger’s Emma Lahana revealed on her Instagram on Sunday that she is pregnant.

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“Reminding my husband of all the whales he’s saved,” the Power Rangers actress, 41, captioned a photo of herself showing off a growing baby bump. Lahana, who keeps most of her private life private and doesn’t post on social media often, gave birth to her first child in July 2024.

Lahana is best known for her role as Kira Ford/the Yellow Dino Ranger in Power Rangers Dino Thunder in 2004, reprising the role twice in Power Rangers S.P.D. the following year, and in Power Rangers Operation Overdrive in 2007 for the 15th anniversary of the franchise. She is also known for her role as Brigid O’Reilly/Mayhem in the Marvel and Freeform series Cloak & Dagger, which ran for two seasons from 2018 to 2019. Additional credits include The Girlfriend Experience, Safer at Home, Shortland Street, You Wish!, Hellcats, Trading Christmas, Haven, and My Best Friend’s Wedding Planner.

Plenty of fans and friends took to the comments of Lahana’s pregnancy announcement to share congratulatory messages. Olivia Holt, who starred alongside Lahana on Cloak & Dagger, simply wrote, “this caption is insane.” Catherine Sutherland, who portrayed Kat Hillard/the Pink Ranger in Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers, Power Rangers Zeo, and Power Rangers Turbo, commented, “Congrats beauty” with a pink heart.

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

As previously mentioned, Lahana doesn’t post too much on social media, as her last post before the pregnancy announcement was in August. It’s possible she’ll share a photo or two throughout her pregnancy journey, but don’t be disappointed if she doesn’t share anything else until the baby is born. If she even posts then, and it’s definitely understandable.

Meanwhile, Emma Lahana doesn’t seem to have any other upcoming projects. Her last credit was in an episode of The Rookie about a year ago, which was her first on-screen credit in three years. It’s assumed that if she does have any plans to return to acting again, it won’t be until after the baby is born. But she’ll be busy with two kids soon, so it’s hard to tell. If anything, she seems to be as happy as ever and looking good while preparing for her second child.