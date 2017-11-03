Things Get Awkward as Caitlyn Jenner Has Reunion with Former Wife Kris at Kendall Jenner’s Birthday

A gathering meant to celebrate a Kardashian family milestone nearly took an awkward and tense turn.

Friends and family of Kendall Jenner gathered at West Hollywood restaurant Petite to celebrate the supermodel’s 22nd birthday, the Daily Mail reports, and while all eyes were supposed to be on her, everyone’s attention was instead focused on the tense reunion between Caitlyn Jenner and ex-wife Kris Jenner.

The meet-up came just days after Caitlyn Jenner appeared on Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O on Tuesday, where she potentially restarted her feud with the Kardashian family momager. During the phone-in, Jenner alleged that her ex-wife knew O.J. Simpson was guilty of killing Nicole Brown Simpson, who had been her friend, back in 1994.

“Actually we pretty much knew he was guilty, right from the beginning, but the whole thing was: ‘Is he going to get away with it?’” Jenner candidly told the radio show hosts, going on to claim that Nicole had told Kris “‘He says he’s going to kill me and get away with it because he’s OJ Simpson.’”

OJ Simpson was found not guilty of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, going on to live as a free man for 14 years before being sentenced to 33 years in prison for an armed robbery in 2007.

“Kris turned around and looked at me and says, ‘You know, we should have listened to Nicole, she was right from the beginning,’” Jenner went on to say.

Kris Jenner wasn’t the only potential feud Caitlin Jenner faced at the birthday bash. Her relationship with Kim Kardashian has been rocky, and the Kardashian daughter has been vocal about speaking out against the claims Jenner has made against her mother and father.

“It says in Caitlyn’s book Robert Kardashian knew OJ Simpson was guilty but joined the defense team to get back at his remarried ex. It is so shady that Caitlyn came over and gave me the book and then on the phone she said, ‘Well, the final version has a few more things in it. But don’t worry, it’s nothing about you,” she recently said. “So she lied to me because that is about me if it’s about our dad. If you talk about my dad I will cut you. I have always had Caitlyn’s back. She is a liar. She is not a good person.”