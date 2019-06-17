Caitlyn Jenner’s Father’s Day Tribute Honors All Dads in Her Life, Except Tristan Thompson

Caitlyn Jenner’s Father’s Day tribute included all the fathers in her life, including most of the men her daughters have had children with, except Tristan Thompson.

On Sunday, Jenner, 69, shared a gallery of photos of fathers in the Jenner-Kardashian world, going back to her father, World War II veteran William Hugh Jenner. Others in the gallery include Burton Jenner, Jenner’s son with Chrystie Scott; Brandon Jenner, her son with Linda Thompson; Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West’s husband; Kris Jenner’s son Rob Kardashian; Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott; and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

“To all the dads in my life- happy Father’s Day! Starting with my father, a World War Two veteran. Dad, Burt, Brandon, Kanye, Rob, Scott, and Travis – Happy Father’s Day,” Jenner wrote in the caption.

There was one notable exception. Thompson, who shares daughter True Thompson with Kris Jenner’s daughter Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe and Thompson, a player for the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, broke up in February after Kylie’s friend Jordyn Woods was seen kissing Thompson at a house party he hosted. It was the second cheating scandal for Thompson, as photos of him with other women during Khloe’s pregnancy surfaced in April 2018, days before True was born.

Despite breaking up with Thompson months ago, there is still drama involving the two unfolding. Earlier this month, Jordan Craig, the mother of Thompson’s son Prince, filed legal documents claiming she was still with Thompson when he began a relationship with Khloe. In deposition taken for Criag’s custody battle with Thompson over Prince, Craig also claimed he paid her $112,000 to not “hook up” with other men while he was dating Khloe.

After the court documents came to light, Khloe took to Instagram to deny she started dating Thompson while he was still in a relationship with Craig.

“My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up,” Khloe wrote in the beginning of a series of Instagram Story posts. “After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship.”

Khloe claims Thompson told him his relationship with Craig was “over long before we met” and had her talk with “his most inner circle.”

“He showed [me] physical p(r)oof (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met,” Khloe wrote.

She continued, “This is my truth! The truth I believed and trusted. If for any reason this is NOT in fact the truth, I am so completely and utterly sorry that TRISTAN and his inner circle would lie on something like this! I pray my truth is in-fact that. Lord knows I pray but now, I really don’t know what to believe. Truthfully, from the deepest parts of my soul I am sorry! I’m sorry for any pain that has been created either way.”

In the end, Khloe wrote, “No woman deserves to go through anything like this! This is my TRUTH.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

