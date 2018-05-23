MTV’s ‘Buckwild’ Star Salwa Amin Arrested on Drug Charges

Buckwild‘s resident diva Salwa Amin is back in trouble. The former MTV reality star was arrested Wednesday for a warrant on drug charges, TMZ reported Thursday.

Law enforcement sources told the publication that Amin was arrested in Orange County, Florida on a warrant out of Virginia. Booking records reveal she’s facing multiple charges, including conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession of cannabis with intent to distribute.

This isn’t the first time Amin has faced drug charges. In 2013, the Buckwild star was arrested during a West Virginia drug raid alongside two other men after police conducted extensive surveillance of their drug operation.

Summerville police told TMZ at the time that his drug task force got a tip that a “shipment” would be delivered to the home in Nicholas County on one particular day. After police observed a lot of foot traffic coming in and out of the house, they immediately obtained a search warrant and then launched the raid.

Amin, Shawn L. Booker and Jason D. Jones were found hiding in a shed, police said, Amin with a “quantity of Oxycodone” in her purse and Booker with a “large amount of money” on him.

Additionally, police found three separate packages of heroin in the shed. Jones told police that the other two arrestees transported the drugs to his house with intent to distribute.

Amin was booked on two counts of drug possession with intent to deliver, both felonies.

Soon after the arrest, Amin was re-arrested on a warrant for the same charges after her attorney told TMZ she failed a court-ordered urine drug test. The test came back positive for oxycodone and morphine.

Later that year, Amin was released from jail to attend an inpatient rehab facility, but was required to go back to jail after she finished the program. It’s unclear when she was released from jail.

Photo Credit: MTV