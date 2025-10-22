Brittany Cartwright Feels ‘So Free’ After ‘Life-Changing’ Mommy Makeover Surgery (Exclusive)

Brittany Cartwright is already feeling “so free” after undergoing a “life-changing” mommy makeover.

The Valley star opened up to PopCulture.com about her recovery three weeks after going under the knife for an abdominal reconstruction, tummy tuck, breast implant reduction, and liposuction, revealing why it felt like the right time to make such a big change.

“It was something I wanted to do for years,” Cartwright told PopCulture while discussing her partnership with Clorox. “So afterwards, I cry almost every time I take a shower and I take all my garments off … it just feels so good. I feel so free.”

“Even though I’m healing and still in pain from the surgery, I feel so much better,” she gushed.

The Bravo star knew the time was right to make a change as she hit the 10-year mark with the breast implants bought for her by estranged husband Jax Taylor. “You’re supposed to change out your breast implants every 10 years, so it was time,” she explained. Feeling the “support” of her friends, family, and nanny, Cartwright added that “it just felt like the right time” to make a big change for herself.

“It was like, why was I pushing things off?” the Vanderpump Rules alum, who shares 4-year-old Cruz with Taylor, wondered. “I wanted more kids, and I wanted more things in my past relationship. And, obviously, my whole future has changed. So for me, it was like, why am I waiting? Because that’s not even on my radar right now.”

She continued, “I just wanted to feel as good on the outside as I feel on the inside. And I feel so happy I did it.”

Despite the recovery ahead, Cartwright is “feeling good,” if “sore.” She shared, “I’ve got a little bit more of a road ahead of me, but the worst days are over. I just feel like the pain was temporary, but the whole surgery was life-changing for me, so I’m very, very excited.”

Keeping her home clean amid her recovery with a young child, three dogs, and a cat running around, Cartwright said she uses Clorox Disinfecting Wipes “every day” for household messes — and she’s loving the “gentler” new Crisp Lemon scent.

“I love my house to feel clean and fresh,” Cartwright told PopCulture, adding, “I use [Clorox Disinfecting Wipes] every single day.” That’s why when it comes to partnering with Clorox, the reality personality said she responded, “Oh heck yeah!”

Working with The Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow on a Clorox ad was “so incredible,” Cartwright gushed, adding that she was “kind of intimidated” to film with the That’s Life alum.

“I was like, ‘Oh gosh, I hope I’m not messing anything up,’” Cartwright laughed. “But we had the best time, and it was so funny. … She was absolutely amazing, and it was an honor to do it with her.”