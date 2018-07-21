Bristol Palin ‘Excited’ to Be Joining ‘Teen Mom OG’

Bristol Palin is ready for her Teen Mom OG close-up.

The 27-year-old daughter of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin took to Instagram Friday morning to confirm reports she will be joining the cast for the upcoming season of the MTV series, and how she feels about the new gig.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am excited to join MTV’s Teen Mom OG. I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey,” the mother of three wrote on the caption of the photo, which showed her with her children, and a camera crew from the show.

Bristol will be joining the cast of the MTV series for its upcoming season after Farrah Abraham was let go, allegedly due to her stint as an adult film star.

“Who cares! Sorry I’m dealing with a family loss right now,” Abraham told Us Weekly on Thursday, one day after the death of her Pomeranian, Blue. “I don’t care as there’s no replacement for me, as we all know.”

When Palin was 17, she gave birth to her first child, Trip. She has two other kids and is currently in the process of divorcing husband Dakota Meyer, which could provide plenty of drama for the new season of the MTV hit series.

TMZ confirmed Meyer filed for divorce back in January. The couple, who were married for less than two years, stopped following each other on Instagram and are no longer together. Photos the two posted earlier this year show them not wearing wedding rings.

However, there was speculation of a reconciliation. More recent Instagram photos from May show the two on happy terms. On May 21, Meyer shared a photo of Palin, with the caption, “Couldn’t be prouder of [Bristol Palin Meyer] for passing her real estate exam today! Congratulations I love you.”

Casting a celebrity like Palin is a smart move for the series, especially since there were reports of MTV going with a lesser-known reality star whose casting reportedly disappointed the other Teen Mom OG stars.

Abraham quit the show in late 2017, claiming MTV pushed her out because of her career in the adult entertainment business. She also shrugged off the rumored casting og Are You The One? alum Cheyenne casting in a Radar interview.

“I don’t even know that name,” Abraham said. “She’s not a filler!”

Palin is no stranger to the world of reality television. She was a contestant in two seasons of Dancing With The Stars and had her own series, Bristol Palin: Life’s A Tripp.