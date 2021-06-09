'Bringing Up Bates' Stars Whitney and Zach Welcome Baby No. 4

✖

Whitney Bates and her husband Zach Bates are officially parents of four! On Monday, June 7, the Bringing Up Bates couple welcomed their fourth child, a son named Jadon Carl Bates. The couple shared the exciting news with fans via a social media post on Wednesday, giving an adorable first-look at the youngest member of the growing Bates family!

Sharing two photos – one of the beaming parents with their son and a second showcasing a tender mother-son moment between Bates and little Jadon – the couple excitedly shared, "Welcome to the world, Jadon Carl Bates!" According to the announcement, their bundle of joy arrived at 5:15 p.m. on Monday ticking in on the scales at 7 pounds and 6 ounces. The couple concluded the sweet announcement by writing, "Thank you, God for our sweet boy."

Confirming the birth in a separate statement to Us Weekly, the couple said they "are rejoicing to finally meet our sweet Jadon face to face. There's no way to describe the feeling and emotions we felt when we first held him in our arms. He is perfect in every way." The birth was not without complications, however, and Jadon is currently spending time in the NICU at East TN Children's Hospital after his oxygen levels dropped shortly after birth. His parents said their newborn "is stable and responding well to treatment," and doctors "will continue treatment and monitoring until he is strong enough to come home."

"We are so grateful to God for taking care of our little boy and thankful for the doctors and nurses working hard to get baby J healthy and ready to meet his big brother and sisters," they added. "Life doesn't always go as planned, but we're thankful we can trust in the Lord with confidence that His plan is always perfect."

In a statement to PEOPLE, a representative for the couple opened up about the significance behind the little one's name, as his first and middle name of Jadon Carl pays homage to Zach's father, Jimmy Carl. Their representative told the outlet, "Bradley [the couple's first son] is named after Zach's dad, Gilvin, and Zach and Whitney always knew that if they had another little boy they wanted to name it after Whitney's dad, Jimmy Carl, who goes 'JC' or 'J.' They chose Jadon Carl, giving him the same middle name and initials as his Papaw."

Jadon joins older siblings Khloé Eileen, 19 months, and Kaci Lynn, 4, and Bradley Gilvin, 6. Bates and Zach announced in November that they were expecting their fourth child together. They revealed two months later that their little one on the way was a baby boy. News of Jadon's birth has been met with many congratulatory messages, with Carlin Bates commenting, "AHHH...WELCOME TO THE [world], SWEET BABY BOOOY!" Lawson Bates, meanwhile, quipped that "second born boys are the coolest ;-) His favorite uncle will be sure to let him know."