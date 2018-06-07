Brie Bella Confirms Nikki Bella and John Cena Still Not Back Together, but They’re Working on It

Despite reports to the contrary, Nikki Bella and John Cena are not back together, according to Bella’s twin sister, Brie Bella.

Brie discussed the current state of her sister’s relationship at the WWE For Your Consideration event on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, telling E! News that the two wrestlers have not yet fully reconciled.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They’re working on it,” she said of the couple. “They need time. They really need time to think about their futures and about what they want. And it’s been really hard on them both.”

Nikki originally announced her split with Cena in April in a post on Instagram. Since then, rumors have flown about the reason for the breakup, whether it was for publicity and if or when the two will get back together.

While Nikki and Cena have been spotted together amid their breakup, Brie noted that they are “still not back.”

The mom of one also addressed Cena’s apparent turnaround on the subject of having children, something he had been adamantly against for years. He has recently appeared in public multiple times to express that he would now like to have children, especially with Nikki.

“To hear the man you love say that, it makes you be like, ‘Ugh, finally,’” Brie said. “But also it’s taken six years to want that and six years of hearing ‘no, no, no.’ So it’s a lot for her to think about.”

“There’s just stuff they have to work out,” she added.

Brie shared that she thinks the pair will eventually get back together.

“I feel like there will be a happy ending,” she said. “But, I hope the happy ending is just them both happy…whatever path that leads them.”

While Brie admitted that she is close with Cena, as he has been a part of her sister’s life for six years, she could get used to the idea of Nikki being with someone else if that is what makes her happy.

“I think I’m just so used to them and he’s been in our family for the last six years,” she mused. “There might come a day where that will happen and it’ll be weird for me at first, but I’ll adapt.”

Brie’s comments conflict a recent Us Weekly report where a source claimed that Nikki and John have officially gotten back together after their split.

“Nikki called off the wedding earlier this month so she could have more time to make a decision with what she wanted in life,” the source said. “Calling off the wedding was the right decision at the moment and their relationship only grew from it. It didn’t mean that any love was lost, or that they lost any feelings for one another, but they both have realized that they love each other and want to be with one another.”

Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com